Siri & Glimstad LLP Announces 'Hot' National Class Action Against Apple Inc. Following Fire Risk!

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plaintiffs Sanjay Narayanan and Roz Saedi are bringing claims on behalf of a putative nationwide class against Apple for selling devices that contain batteries that overheat and swell, causing damage to the device and presenting a serious safety risk to consumers.

The Complaint https://www.sirillp.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/001-00-COMPLAINT-against-Apple-inc.pdf alleges that Apple continues to market and sell MacBook laptops and other devices that are equipped with lithium-ion batteries that swell and expand. Specifically, the Plaintiffs allege that Apple was aware of the defect as early as June 2019, when it recalled certain models of Apple laptops after it determined that certain devices contained lithium-ion batteries that could swell and expand, posing a fire hazard.

"As pointed out in the Complaint, there is an abundance of online complaints about Apple devices swelling, overheating, and damaging consumer devices, which suggests that Apple has been aware of the ongoing nature of this issue," said Lisa R. Considine of Siri & Glimstad LLP, the lead Attorney representing the Plaintiffs.

The case against Apple is pending in a federal court in the Northern District of California. Attorneys Lisa R. Considine, Kyle D. McLean, and Leslie Pescia of Siri & Glimstad represent the plaintiffs.

Siri & Glimstad encourages all MacBook laptop users who have experienced issues with their device, including but not limited to battery overheating, to contact them by calling 888-SIRI-LAW (7474-529) or by emailing [email protected].

