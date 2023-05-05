Siri Lindley Announced as Raise 2023 Keynote Speaker; Session Schedule Revealed

Lindley will launch two days of educational sessions by sharing her story of resilience and hope with hundreds of fundraising professionals in Nashville, TN.

INDIANAPOLIS, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leading provider of digital fundraising technology, today announced Siri Lindley as the keynote speaker for its Raise 2023 fundraising conference happening in Nashville, TN on September 11-12, 2023. This year's conference will take place at the Country Music Hall of Fame, with keynote and general sessions being held on the stage of the historic CMA Theater.

"Raise is all about bringing together a diverse group of fundraising professionals, leaders, and industry experts to connect and discuss the latest trends and new strategies shaping philanthropy," said Karrie Wozniak, chief marketing officer for OneCause. "This year's sessions and thought leaders will deliver actionable insights to help fundraisers reimagine generosity and build deeper, trust-based relationships with today's donors."

Keynote speaker Siri Lindley is a two-time world champion triathlete, co-founder of nonprofits Believe Ranch & Rescue and Horses in Our Hands, high-performance coach, and author of "Finding a Way: Taking the Impossible and Making it Possible." She's helped countless athletes and business professionals develop the mindset of a champion, channel hunger and humility to live their best lives, and realize their greatest potential.

Other featured speakers include:

Raise Conference Emcees:

Reggie Rivers , President of The Gala Team

Shanna Adamic, Director of Social Impact and Executive Director of Oracle Health Foundation

Deborah Barge , Chief Development Officer for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

, CEO of Mallory Erickson Coaching, LLC Lori L. Jacobwidth, Founder of Ignited Fundraising

This year's Raise conference will feature 30 sessions in a multi-track lineup of today's top nonprofit professionals and industry experts, interactive panels and roundtables, and unique networking and collaboration opportunities. Tracks will focus on Event, Auction, and Peer-to-Peer Fundraising; Fundraising Strategy and Donor Engagement; and Storytelling, Brand, and Leadership for fundraisers.

Session topics include:

The Data + Strategy Behind Your Most Successful Fundraising Gala Yet

Fired Up Board Fundraising with a DEIB Lens

Maximizing Your Fundraising Flow: Harnessing the Power of Your Assets, Engaging Your Audience, and Achieving Alignment through Strategic Event Design

How Tiny Stories Can Get You Recurring Donors Who Stick!

The Robots Are Winning: How to Ensure Your Nonprofit Skills Are AI-Proof

Tickets are on sale for Raise 2023 and include access to live sessions, a VIP celebration at the Wildhorse Saloon, fun networking opportunities, and exclusive swag.

About OneCause

OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use digital fundraising solutions that help nonprofits improve the giving experience and raise more money. OneCause builds technology that optimizes everyday generosity, making it easier for nonprofit organizations to fundraise and for nonprofit supporters to give. Since 2008, OneCause has helped over 10,000 nonprofits in the United States and Canada raise more than $5 billion for their missions. Headquartered in Indianapolis, OneCause is committed to driving innovation in the charitable sector, bringing together nonprofit professionals across the world for the annual Raise Conference to exchange ideas that further fundraising. For more information, visit www.onecause.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Siri Lindley

A two-time world champion triathlete and winner of twelve ITU World Cup races, Siri Lindley inspires, energizes, and establishes a remarkable connection with her audiences, bringing out the best in an organization's employees and teams. One of Tony Robbins' favorite motivational speakers, she empowers audiences to work through and conquer fear and self-doubt to live fearlessly, develop critical traits needed for authentic leadership, and build mindsets for resilience and success.

In 2019, Siri was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. Despite less than a 10% chance of survival, she was pronounced cancer-free in May 2020. Her belief in thriving, not just surviving, guides others to master their mindsets, emotions, and purpose. Siri's second book, "Finding a Way: Taking the Impossible and Making it Possible," provides readers with tools to overcome struggles and achieve the life they want to live.

Siri Lindley is married to Rebekah Keat, also a world-class triathlete and coach. Together they have co-founded two nonprofits — Believe Ranch and Rescue and Horses in Our Hands — reaching more than 90 million people with their social campaigns.

