Sirina Protection Secures GSA Contract, Will Service Federal Accounts

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SIRINA PROTECTION SYSTEMS CORP., (SIRINA) a leading full-service fire protection contractor, is pleased to announce that they have been awarded GSA Schedule 84 Contract (47QSWA19D000M) and are now certified to supply "Total solutions for Law Enforcement, Security, Facilities Management, Fire, Rescue, Clothing, Marine Craft, and Emergency/Disaster Response" to the Federal Government. Acknowledging the growth in federal spending through the GSA, SIRINA have listed their Goods & Services on the government's electronic ordering system, GSA Advantage! ®.

"This contract opens up significantly more markets throughout the country and affords us an opportunity to continue to provide all Federal branches access to our vast Fire Protection Offering of Goods and Services," states Carl Filomio, President, SIRINA Protection Systems Corp. He adds: "This contract will expand our reach beyond the state level and federal level down to county and municipal agencies, as we can now offer all of our systems and services at fixed government pricing."

SIRINA is a full-service commercial & industrial fire protection systems contractor providing Sales, Design, Engineering, Installation, Service & Maintenance, for Fire sprinklers, Fire alarm, specialty hazards, security, card access, IP video, CCTV, Nurse Call, Emergency and Mass Communications Systems & Building Management Systems. Sirina has earned a reputation as one of the few contractors capable of handling major installations. With a combined workforce ranging from 200 to 250 professionals at any given point in the year, they have changed the way many developers and general contractors assign fire suppression projects. Sirina's size and expertise in fire suppression, fire alarm, security, and other life safety systems, make it possible to assign major installations to a single contractor, greatly simplifying project management.

About SIRINA PROTECTION SYSTEMS CORP.:

Founded in 1994, Sirina Protection Systems Corp. is one of the Northeast area's largest full-service fire protection contractors, designing and installing fire suppression, fire alarm systems, CCTV and mass notification systems for many of the region's largest construction and reconstruction projects. Based in Garden City Park, the company has achieved remarkable growth in a relatively short time. Sirina has enjoyed consistent annual growth every year since its inception. Visit www.sirinaprotection.com for more information.

Contact for SIRINA PROTECTION SYSTEMS CORP.:

Carl Filomio, President at: (212) 929-6800 or via Email: CFilomio@sirinafire.com

SOURCE Sirina Protection Systems Corp.

