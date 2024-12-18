Siris Announces Promotions of Key Team Members

Sandeep Guleria Promoted to Partner and Dave Calamai to Managing Director

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Siris, a leading private equity firm focused on investing and driving value creation in technology companies, is pleased to announce a number of promotions that will go into effect on January 1, 2025, including Sandeep Guleria (New York office) to Partner and Dave Calamai (Florida office) to Managing Director. Messrs. Guleria and Calamai will continue to help lead the Investment team, where they will be responsible for sourcing, executing and managing investments across the technology sector.

"We are extremely proud of Sandeep and Dave, as they each drive growth across our portfolio and ensure our portfolio companies have the resources needed to reach their full potential," said Frank Baker, a Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Siris. "I have worked closely with Sandeep for more than a decade, and he is not only a skilled investor and operator, but is also an essential part of our culture. Since joining Siris last year, Dave has quickly established himself as a core member of Siris' Investment team. They both have very bright futures ahead."

Mr. Guleria's and Mr. Calamai's promotions recognize their significant contributions and commitment to the firm. Mr. Guleria serves on the firm's Investment and Operating Committees and currently oversees the firm's investments in Gigamon and Newfold Digital. Mr. Calamai will serve on the firm's Investment Committee and currently oversees the firm's investments in BearCom and Electronics for Imaging.

Prior to joining Siris in 2012, Mr. Guleria was in the Mergers and Acquisitions and Global Communications groups at Citigroup Global Markets in New York. He graduated from New York University where he received a B.Sc. with a concentration in Finance and Accounting.

Prior to joining Siris in 2023, Mr. Calamai served as Principal at Tailwind Capital, where he focused on investments in the technology services, healthcare services, and business services sectors. He received a B.A. in Biology and a M.S. in Commerce from the University of Virginia.

Additional Promotions

Siris also announced the following promotions reflecting Siris' commitment to recognizing strong performance and providing meaningful growth opportunities:

Kevin O'Brien to Principal (Investment Team)

to Principal (Investment Team) Grant Weisberg to Principal (Investment Team)

Jared Nadan to Principal (Investor Relations)

to Principal (Investor Relations) Matt Montaquila to Vice President (Investment Team)

Melissa Erchick to Vice President (Talent)

Mr. Baker added, "Kevin, Grant, Jared, Matt and Melissa have been key contributors to Siris' success, and we look forward to seeing all they achieve during this next stage of their respective careers."

About Siris

Siris is a leading private equity firm that targets control investments in companies that provide mission-critical technology infrastructure. Siris leverages its network of exclusive Executive Partners to identify opportunities and drive strategic and operational value. Siris is based in New York and West Palm Beach and has approximately $7 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023. https://siris.com

