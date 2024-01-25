Siris Announces the Promotion of Stephen Catera to Partner

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Siris, a leading private equity firm focused on investing and driving value creation in technology companies, is pleased to announce the promotion of Stephen Catera to Partner. Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, Mr. Catera will continue to help lead the Investment Team and focus on structuring, negotiating and advising portfolio companies on debt and equity financings.

"Stephen has been a core member of Siris' Investment Team since joining the firm in 2012. Since 2016, he has led our capital markets and non-control investing activities," said Frank Baker, a Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Siris. "But more importantly, Stephen is a strong leader who lives by Siris' core values and is dedicated to helping each company in our portfolio reach its full potential. We are confident he will continue to thrive in this new role."

Mr. Catera's promotion recognizes his significant and sustained contributions to the ongoing growth and success of the firm's business. Mr. Catera currently serves on the firm's Investment, Valuation and Operating Committees, and is a board member of Digital River and Equiniti. Previously, he served as a board member of Travelport.

Prior to joining Siris, Mr. Catera worked in the Leveraged Finance department at Deutsche Bank Securities where he worked on leveraged loan and high-yield issuances. He graduated from Rutgers University where he received a B.Sc. with a concentration in Finance.

Siris is a leading private equity firm that invests primarily in mature technology and telecommunications companies with mission-critical products and services, facing industry changes or other significant transitions. Siris' development of proprietary research to identify opportunities and its extensive collaboration with its Executive Partners and Advisors are integral to its approach. Siris' Executive Partners and Advisors are experienced senior operating executives that actively participate in key aspects of the transaction lifecycle to help identify opportunities and drive strategic and operational value. Siris is based in New York and West Palm Beach and has raised nearly $6 billion in cumulative capital commitments. www.siris.com.

