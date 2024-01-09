Siris Completes Acquisition of BearCom

NEW YORK and GARLAND, Texas, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Siris, a leading private equity firm focused on investing and driving value creation in technology companies, today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of BearCom, a premier North American distributor and integrator of voice, video & data solutions, from Bertram Capital. Together, Siris and BearCom will focus on expanding the company's mission-critical product portfolio and capabilities complemented by an acquisition-focused growth strategy.  

"The completion of this transaction positions BearCom to enhance our offerings across sectors and help customers measurably improve safety, security and productivity in their businesses and communities," said Les Fry, Chief Executive Officer of BearCom. "With Siris' resources and deep technological expertise on our side, we look forward to scaling our capabilities and pursuing new investment opportunities and acquisitions across key growth areas, including video security, private mobile networks, and event & industrial solutions."

About Siris

Siris is a leading private equity firm that invests primarily in mature technology and telecommunications companies with mission-critical products and services, facing industry changes or other significant transitions. Siris' development of proprietary research to identify opportunities and its extensive collaboration with its Executive Partners and Advisors are integral to its approach. Siris' Executive Partners and Advisors are experienced senior operating executives that actively participate in key aspects of the transaction lifecycle to help identify opportunities and drive strategic and operational value. Siris is based in New York and West Palm Beach and has raised nearly $6 billion in cumulative capital commitments. www.siris.com.

About BearCom

Founded in 1981, BearCom is Motorola's largest Channel Partner in North America, and a leading provider and integrator of wireless voice, video, and data solutions across the U.S. and Canada. BearCom is headquartered in Garland, Texas.

About Bertram Capital

Bertram Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in lower middle market companies. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has raised over $3B of capital commitments. In addition to supplying strategic growth capital, Bertram Capital leverages proprietary processes and services, Bertram High 5sm and Bertram Labs, to empower its portfolio companies to unlock their full business potential. The Bertram High 5sm is an operationally focused value creation strategy, which includes management augmentation, operational initiative implementation, complementary business acquisition, sales, and marketing improvements, and leveraging technology and IP. The cornerstone of this strategy is Bertram Labs, its in-house technology team, which drives growth and value through digital marketing, e-commerce, big data and analytics, application development, and internal and external platform optimization. Visit www.bcap.com for more information.

SOURCE Siris Capital Group, LLC

