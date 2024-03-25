Sirius Aviation AG and PARQ Development Join Forces, Bringing 10 Hydrogen VTOL Jets to Bali

Partnership to Transform Sustainable Air Travel and Tourism in Bali, Indonesia

BAAR, Switzerland and UBUD BALI, Indonesia, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trailblazing aerospace company, Sirius Aviation AG , is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with PARQ Development , providing ten cutting-edge hydrogen-powered vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) jets along with tailored support services to the picturesque landscapes of Bali, Indonesia. The agreement is estimated to be worth $50 million, reflecting a significant investment in advancing sustainable aviation initiatives.

Under the new deal, PARQ Development will receive five Sirius Millennium Jets and five Sirius Business Jets poised to revolutionize sustainable travel in Bali and the nearby islands. Additionally, Sirius Aviation AG will establish five vertiports and five hydrogen generators, facilitating VTOL operations, enhancing accessibility, stimulating eco-friendly tourism, and economic growth in Indonesia.

The Sirius Jet , the world's first hydrogen-powered, zero-emissions VTOL aircraft, will further PARQ Development's long-term commitment to sustainability in the region.

"Our partnership marks the dawn of a new era for Bali and its surrounding islands, emphasizing zero-emission tourism, sustainable development, and regional economic growth. With PARQ's tailored route planning and outstanding support services, we're setting a new standard," said Alexey Popov, the CEO of Sirius Aviation AG.

For PARQ's role in the partnership, they will develop tourist routes and infrastructure, not just in Bali, but on the numerous surrounding islands, enhancing the region's economy and introducing brand new destinations.

"Uniting with Sirius Aviation AG, we're crafting a new era for Bali tourism—zero carbon footprints in the sky and unforgettable journeys on the ground. Together, we're flying towards a cleaner, greener tomorrow," said Andre Frey, the Founder of PARQ Development.

In a revolutionary step towards eco-friendly aviation and innovative sales strategies, Sirius Aviation AG, alongside Swiss banks, introduces a pioneering leasing scheme to PARQ. Under this arrangement, the aircrafts equipped with crew, maintenance, and insurance will be leased to PARQ for $65K monthly over five years, with PARQ targeting $180K in monthly route earnings. This groundbreaking initiative sets a new standard in the tourism industry and paves the way for future collaborations.

This new partnership underscores the shared commitment of both companies to eco-friendly aviation solutions, integrating cutting-edge hydrogen-electric technology with customized route planning and comprehensive support services.

About Sirius Aviation AG:

Sirius Aviation AG, established in 2021 by a family of legacy aviators, is a trailblazing aerospace company headquartered in Switzerland. Our world-class engineers with extensive expertise in aerospace and aviation are committed to pioneering sustainable innovation, unparalleled safety, and cost-effective operations.

About PARQ Development:

Since 2007, PARQ Development has been enhancing tourism and development in Bali and neighboring islands, creating essential infrastructure, luxury accommodations, and property developments that attract funding and visitors to the area.

