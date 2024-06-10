Sirius Aviation AG to Unveil Revolutionary SiriusJet at MOVE Expo in London

Sirius Aviation AG and BMW Group Designworks Present a New Era in Air Travel

BAAR, Switzerland, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirius Aviation AG is thrilled to announce the official global unveiling of the SiriusJet, a groundbreaking hydrogen-powered luxury business jet.  This landmark event will occur at the MOVE Expo in London on Thursday, June 20, 2024. As the world's premier tech mobility event, MOVE Expo unites innovators and leaders shaping the future of mobility.

The SiriusJet - CEO Jet Official Launch at MOVE, London 20 June
Sirius Aviation AG's CEO Alexey Popov will spearhead the presentation alongside co-speaker and design partner BMW Group Designworks, highlighting the groundbreaking jet's cutting-edge features and unveiling the official promotional video.

Event Highlights:

  • Official Presentation: The SiriusJet will be officially introduced to the world on June 20, 2024, at 2 p.m., during the MOVE Expo in London. The event will take place on the main stage, featuring a comprehensive presentation by Sirius Aviation AG's CEO, Alexey Popov.
  • Historic Partnership with BMW Group Designworks: This launch marks a significant partnership between Sirius Aviation AG and BMW Group Designworks, blending state-of-the-art technology with elegant design.
  • Innovative Hydrogen-Powered Aircraft: The SiriusJet sets a new standard in aviation with its hydrogen propulsion system paired with luxurious business jet features. This pioneering approach signifies a major leap towards sustainable aviation.
  • Customization Options: The SiriusJet stands out with its vast array of customization possibilities. Clients can tailor every aspect of the interior, including unique colors, upholstery, amenities like champagne fridges, pet spaces, wardrobes, custom bathrooms, unique art installations, minibars, kitchens, lighting designs, and flooring materials such as marble, hardwood, or custom carpets. This meticulous attention to detail ensures a bespoke experience catering to individual preferences.
  • Promotional Video and Feature Overview: The presentation will feature the official SiriusJet video, detailing the aircraft's innovative features and capabilities. This visual showcase will offer a comprehensive insight into why the SiriusJet is set to revolutionize the aviation industry.

About Sirius Aviation AG

Sirius Aviation AG is a leader in innovative aviation solutions, dedicated to pushing the boundaries of technology and luxury in air travel. The company's commitment to sustainability and excellence is reflected in the development of the SiriusJet, a testament to their forward-thinking approach.

