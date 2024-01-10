ZURICH, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Swiss aviation startup Sirius Aviation AG, proudly unveils the revolutionary Sirius Jet – the world's first hydrogen-powered Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) aircraft; crafted and designed in collaboration with BMW's Designworks and Sauber Group. This marks a major milestone in sustainable aviation and highlights Sirius Aviation AG's steadfast commitment to innovation, sustainability, and safety.

Sirius Aviation AG Unveils World’s First Hydrogen VTOL Aircraft: Sirius Jet

The Sirius Jet, an aviation game-changer, is a high-performance, zero-emission VTOL aircraft, propelled by a hydrogen-electric propulsion system. Leveraging jet aerodynamics with airplane and helicopter versatility, it achieves extended flight distances, impressive speeds, and high altitudes at near-silent levels. The Sirius Jet redfines excellence with unmatched cutting-edge technology, unique design, and precision engineering, setting a new industry standard.

In 2025, the Sirius Jet will take flight in two versions: Sirius Business Jet , tailored to private jet needs, and Sirius Millennium Jet, crafted for commercial aviation. A revolutionary leap that will reshape the global transportation industry.

Sirius Jet Specifications:

Sirius Business Jet: A zero-emission, hydrogen-powered VTOL business jet, featuring an 1150-mile flight range, cruise speed of 323 mph, altitude capability of 30,000 feet, ultra-quiet noise levels of 60dBa, and accommodates 3 passengers.

Sirius Aviation AG proudly announces partnerships with global leaders BMW Group's DesignWorks, Sauber Group, renowned for its Formula 1 excellence, along with Alfleth Engineering AG, and ALD Group. This powerful collaboration sets a pioneering benchmark for sustainable, efficient, and high-performance aviation.

On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, Sirius Aviation AG will host a monumental event at Payerne Airport in Switzerland, unveiling the aircraft's groundbreaking Hydrogen-Electric Ducted Fan Propulsion System with the first public inaugural ignition. The event will feature a press conference and insightful remarks from esteemed global leaders.

About Sirius Aviation AG:

Sirius Aviation AG, is a trailblazing aerospace company headquartered in Switzerland established in 2021 by a family of legacy aviators. Our team of world-class engineers with extensive expertise in aerospace and aviation, are united by an unwavering commitment to pioneering sustainable innovation, unparalleled safety, and cost-effective operations. For more information visit www.siriusjet.com .

