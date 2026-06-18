Sirius Building Reopens in Sydney After Extensive Structural Rehabilitation

ORLANDO, Fla., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic Sirius Building in Sydney's historic Rocks district reopened in December 2025 as a luxury residential development, marking a new chapter for one of Australia's most significant Brutalist landmarks. The redevelopment specified the Penetron System of topical crystalline waterproofing products to restore and protect the building's concrete structure, which had suffered extensive spalling after decades of exposure.

Brutalist landmark now waterproof: The Penetron System of crystalline waterproofing products helped restore and protect the building’s concrete structures, which had suffered extensive spalling. Sirius repair job: Contractors saw significant concrete deterioration, including severe spalling and damaged surfaces exposed to almost 50 years of chloride attack (from the harbor) and carbonation. Now a luxury address: The Sirius Building was originally designed in 1978-1979 as public housing for tenants displaced by redevelopment in Sydney’s historic Rocks district during the 1960s and 1970s,

Originally designed between 1978 and 1979 to rehouse public tenants displaced by redevelopment in The Rocks during the 1960s and 1970s, the Sirius Building stands as one of Australia's most prominent examples of Brutalist architecture, celebrated for its bold geometry and expressive use of concrete.

"As an object of historical significance and a subject of public interest, the Sirius Building was saved from demolition and transformed into a luxury apartment complex," said Jozef van Beeck, Director of International Sales & Marketing. "The redevelopment carefully preserved the building's distinctive Brutalist character while integrating contemporary design elements."

The project expanded the building's total floor area by 27%, increasing it to approximately 8,320 square meters (91,500 square feet). The original 79 public housing units were reconfigured into 75 high-end apartments, complemented by new amenities including a restored Phillip Room as a ground-floor communal space, a gym, swimming pools, cafés, and street-level commercial areas.

During refurbishment, contractors encountered significant deterioration of the concrete structure. Internal concrete walls showed advanced spalling (the braking or flaking of concrete surfaces), while external surfaces had endured nearly 50 years of chloride attack from Sydney Harbour and carbonation (chemical reaction from nearby exhaust gases) caused by the nearby Cahill Expressway. These conditions required comprehensive repair and long-term protection.

Following surface preparation, PENECRETE MORTAR—a crystalline waterproofing repair grout—was applied to seal major cracks. This was followed by a slurry application of PENETRON, a topically applied crystalline waterproofing material designed to provide permanent protection.

The active ingredients in the Penetron System react with moisture and cementitious compounds to form non-soluble crystals within the concrete's pores and capillary pathways. These crystals permanently seal microcracks and prevent the ingress of water and aggressive chemicals from any direction, enhancing durability and extending the structure's service life.

"With the integration of PENETRON technology, this urban redevelopment project is engineered to perform reliably for decades, supporting future generations of residents," van Beeck said.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

SOURCE The Penetron Group