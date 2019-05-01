Sirius Group To Report 2019 First Quarter Results On May 7, 2019

HAMILTON, Bermuda and NEW YORK, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SG) ("Sirius Group") announced today that it will report results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. The earnings announcement will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, http://ir.siriusgroup.com.

Sirius Group will host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The teleconference can be accessed by dialing (888) 317-6016 for U.S. callers and (412) 317-6016 for International callers. A live webcast of the call will also be available via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website shortly after the call and archived for one year.

About Sirius Group

Sirius Group, with roots back to 1945 in Stockholm, is a global multi-line (re)insurer that utilizes its unique global branch network to provide solutions to approximately 2,000 clients in over 150 countries, with over 7,200 treaties in force. The primary (re)insurance operating subsidiaries are located in Bermuda, Stockholm, New York, and London. Sirius Group provides a fully diversified set of health and travel products to consumers through its two managing general underwriters, ArmadaGlobal and International Medical Group. Sirius Group has been publicly traded since November 2018.

Additional information is available at Sirius Group's website, located at www.siriusgroup.com.

