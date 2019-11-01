Sirius Group To Report 2019 Third Quarter Results On November 6, 2019

HAMILTON, Bermuda and NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. [NASDAQ: SG] ("Sirius Group") announced today that it will report its 2019 third quarter results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. The earnings announcement will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, http://ir.siriusgroup.com.

Sirius Group will host a conference call for investors and analysts to discuss the results on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The teleconference can be accessed by dialing (844) 746-0740 for U.S. callers and (412) 317-5272 for International callers. A live webcast of the call will also be available via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website shortly after the call and archived for one year.

About Sirius Group

Sirius Group, with $2.6 billion of total capital and roots dating back to 1945, is a global multi-line (re)insurer headquartered in Bermuda with a unique global branch network, including offices in Stockholm, New York and London. Sirius Group's success over the years has come from working with honest, capable partners. Sirius Group provides a fully diversified set of tailored risk products to clients in over 150 countries, including health and travel products to consumers through its two managing general underwriters, ArmadaGlobal and International Medical Group. Sirius Group has been publicly traded since November 2018.

Additional information is available at Sirius Group's website, located at www.siriusgroup.com.

SOURCE Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

Related Links

https://www.siriusgroup.com

