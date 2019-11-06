Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. (Nasdaq: SG) ("Sirius Group" or the "Company") today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. The Company reported a comprehensive (loss) of $(50) million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $(23) million for the third quarter of 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, comprehensive income was $34 million. Book value per common share was $15.11 as of September 30, 2019 compared to $14.80 as of December 31, 2018, an increase of 2.1% for the nine months.

Adjusted book value per share(1) was $15.47 as of September 30, 2019, compared to $15.24 as of December 31, 2018, an increase of 1.5% for the nine months. Adjusted tangible book value per share(1) was $11.10 at September 30, 2019, compared to $10.76 as of December 31, 2018, an increase of 3.2% for the nine months.

"Our 2019 results continued to benefit from strong investment performance, but our underwriting results came up short, primarily due to catastrophe losses, in the third quarter," said Kip Oberting, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sirius Group. "Operationally, we are making progress. During the quarter we globalized our underwriting leadership creating a more unified organization. This organizational change helps us to more holistically and efficiently serve our clients across business lines and geographies, and drive underwriting portfolio enhancements. These changes also allow us to drive in operating improvements to facilitate future growth. Finally, in addition to growing in our reinsurance business organically, we continue to invest in the build out of our new specialty insurance lines."

Net (loss) attributable to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2019 was $(3) million . Basic earnings per common share was $(0.02) and diluted earnings per common share was $(0.06) . This compares to net (loss) attributable to common shareholders of $(28) million and basic and diluted earnings per common share of $(0.23) for the third quarter of 2018.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net income attributable to common shareholders was $99 million , a return on beginning common shareholders' equity of 5.8% for the nine months. Basic and diluted earnings per common share was $0.78 . This compares to net income attributable to common shareholders of $110 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.88 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

For the third quarter of 2019, Operating (loss) attributable to common shareholders(1) was $(65) million compared to Operating (loss) attributable to common shareholders of $(21) million for the third quarter of 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, Operating (loss) attributable to common shareholders was $(66) million compared to Operating income attributable to common shareholders of $50 million for the same period in 2018.

(1) Adjusted book value, Adjusted book value per share, Adjusted tangible book value, Adjusted tangible book value per share, and Operating (loss) income attributable to common shareholders are non-GAAP financial measures. See accompanying Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Chief Financial Officer, Ralph Salamone further commented, "We recorded $109 million of catastrophe losses in the third quarter, mainly from Hurricane Dorian and Typhoon Faxai. Our Dorian loss is consistent with an industry loss of $8.5 billion, and our Faxai loss implies an industry loss of around $9 billion. We continue to invest in businesses such as environmental and surety insurance as well as ArmadaHealth. These investments are a drag on our current results but are expected to provide diversifying profits in the future."

Third Quarter and Year to Date 2019 Summary

Underwriting

Sirius Group's combined ratio was 123% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 111% for the third quarter of 2018. The increase in the combined ratio was driven by higher catastrophe losses in the Global Property segment and higher current accident year losses in the Specialty & Casualty segment. The third quarter of 2019 included 29 points of current year catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums, compared to 24 points of current year catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums, for the third quarter of 2018. The third quarter of 2019 also included 2 points of net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development compared to 3 points of net favorable prior year loss reserve development for the third quarter of 2018.

Gross written premiums for the third quarter of 2019 were $414 million , an increase of 4% compared to the third quarter of 2018.

, an increase of 4% compared to the third quarter of 2018. Pre-tax catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums, amounted to $109 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $77 million for the third quarter of 2018.

for the third quarter of 2019 compared to for the third quarter of 2018. Highlights by reportable segment for the third quarter of 2019 include the following:

Global Property produced a $(74) million underwriting (loss) and a 146% combined ratio driven mainly by catastrophe losses and current accident year losses. Current year catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums, were $109 million for the quarter primarily from Typhoon Faxai ( $52 million ) and Hurricane Dorian ( $44 million ).

underwriting (loss) and a 146% combined ratio driven mainly by catastrophe losses and current accident year losses. Current year catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums, were for the quarter primarily from Typhoon Faxai ( ) and Hurricane Dorian ( ).

Global A&H produced $18 million of underwriting income, including net service fee income, and a combined ratio of 91%. Underwriting results included $6 million of net favorable prior year loss reserve development.

of underwriting income, including net service fee income, and a combined ratio of 91%. Underwriting results included of net favorable prior year loss reserve development.

Specialty & Casualty produced a $(26) million underwriting (loss) and a combined ratio of 126%, driven mainly by net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development of $10 million , primarily from the Casualty reinsurance book, as well as higher current accident year losses for the Aviation & Space and Trade Credit books.

underwriting (loss) and a combined ratio of 126%, driven mainly by net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development of , primarily from the Casualty reinsurance book, as well as higher current accident year losses for the Aviation & Space and Trade Credit books.

Runoff & Other produced a $(3) million underwriting (loss) mainly from net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, Sirius Group's combined ratio was 107% compared to 94% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The increase in the combined ratio was driven by higher net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development mainly in the Global Property segment and higher current accident year losses in the Specialty & Casualty segment. The first nine months of 2019 included 8 points of net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development compared to 3 points of net favorable prior year loss reserve development for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The combined ratios for the nine months of 2019 and 2018 included 11 points and 9 points, respectively, of current year catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums.

Gross written premiums for the nine months of 2019 were $1,523 million , relatively flat compared to $1,518 million for the same period in 2018. Absent the effect of a single fronting arrangement within the Global Property segment, gross written premiums increased by 7% compared to the same period in 2018.

, relatively flat compared to for the same period in 2018. Absent the effect of a single fronting arrangement within the Global Property segment, gross written premiums increased by 7% compared to the same period in 2018. Pre-tax catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums, amounted to $119 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to $80 million for the same period in 2018.

for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to for the same period in 2018. Highlights by reportable segment for the nine months of 2019 included the following:

Global Property produced an underwriting (loss) of $(55) million and a 112% combined ratio driven by catastrophes losses, net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development of $68 million and higher current accident year losses. Catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums, were $118 million primarily from Typhoon Faxai ( $52 million ) and Hurricane Dorian ( $44 million ).

and a 112% combined ratio driven by catastrophes losses, net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development of and higher current accident year losses. Catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums, were primarily from Typhoon Faxai ( ) and Hurricane Dorian ( ).

Global A&H produced $38 million of underwriting income, including net service fee income from IMG and Armada of $26 million , and a combined ratio of 96%.

of underwriting income, including net service fee income from IMG and Armada of , and a combined ratio of 96%.

Specialty & Casualty produced a $(36) million underwriting (loss) and a combined ratio of 114%, driven mainly by higher current accident year losses for the Trade Credit (including $6 million from the Thomas Cook bankruptcy loss) and Aviation & Space (including $4 million from the 1Q19 Ethiopian Airline flight crash) books. Underwriting results were also negatively impacted by net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development of $15 million , primarily from the Casualty reinsurance book.

underwriting (loss) and a combined ratio of 114%, driven mainly by higher current accident year losses for the Trade Credit (including from the Thomas Cook bankruptcy loss) and Aviation & Space (including from the 1Q19 Ethiopian Airline flight crash) books. Underwriting results were also negatively impacted by net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development of , primarily from the Casualty reinsurance book.

Runoff & Other produced an underwriting (loss) of $(14) million mainly due to net unfavorable prior year loss reserve movements.

Investments and Other

During the third quarter of 2019, the investment portfolio returned 1.2% in original currencies and 0.8% in U.S. Dollars.

Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) were $69 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $(8) million for the third quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily driven by realized and unrealized foreign currency gains of $48 million .

for the third quarter of 2019 compared to for the third quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily driven by realized and unrealized foreign currency gains of . For the first nine months of 2019, the investment portfolio returned 4.8% in original currencies and 4.4% in U.S. Dollars.

Net investment income increased $15 million or 29.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 to $67 million , from $52 million for the same period last year, primarily due to a higher interest rate environment.

or 29.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 to , from for the same period last year, primarily due to a higher interest rate environment.

Net realized and unrealized investment gains were $183 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to $37 million for the same period last year. The increase was driven by unrealized gains of $92 million arising from investments consistent with overall market performance as well as foreign currency gains of $86 million .

for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to for the same period last year. The increase was driven by unrealized gains of arising from investments consistent with overall market performance as well as foreign currency gains of . Common shareholders' equity ended the third quarter of 2019 at $1,743 million compared to $1,705 million at December 31, 2018. The increase is primarily due to comprehensive income of $34 million . Adjusted book value(1) ended the third quarter of 2019 at $1,982 million compared to $1,937 million at December 31, 2018.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In presenting Sirius Group's results, management has included and discussed non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted book value, Adjusted book value per share, Adjusted tangible book value, Adjusted tangible book value per share, and Operating (loss) income attributable to common shareholders. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which may be defined and calculated differently by other companies, better explain and enhance the understanding of the Company's results of operations. However, these measures should not be viewed as a substitute for those determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (''GAAP''). A reconciliation of Adjusted book value, Adjusted book value per share, Adjusted tangible book value, Adjusted tangible book value per share, and Operating (loss) income attributable to common shareholders to the most comparable GAAP measures is included in the attached financial information in accordance with Regulation G.

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets As at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018





(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, except share information) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018

Unaudited

Assets



Fixed maturity investments, trading, at fair value (Amortized cost 2019: $1,702.1; 2018: $1,952.9) $ 1,771.4

$ 1,949.2 Short-term investments, at fair value (Amortized cost 2019: $981.5; 2018: $716.1) 989.3

715.5 Equity securities, trading, at fair value (Cost 2019: $359.4; 2018: $409.4) 384.3

380.0 Other long-term investments, at fair value (Cost 2019: $332.6; 2018: $337.6) 368.4

365.0 Cash 145.8

119.4 Restricted cash 14.0

12.8 Total investments and cash 3,673.2

3,541.9 Accrued investment income 11.5

14.1 Insurance and reinsurance premiums receivable 842.6

630.6 Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses 392.9

350.2 Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses 55.2

55.0 Funds held by ceding companies 236.8

186.8 Ceded unearned insurance and reinsurance premiums 173.8

159.8 Deferred acquisition costs 155.2

141.6 Deferred tax asset 162.8

202.5 Accounts receivable on unsettled investment sales 12.9

5.0 Goodwill 400.4

400.6 Intangible assets 183.8

195.6 Other assets 164.0

124.0 Total assets $ 6,465.1

$ 6,007.7 Liabilities



Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves $ 2,186.4

$ 2,016.7 Unearned insurance and reinsurance premiums 807.7

647.2 Ceded reinsurance payable 250.4

206.9 Funds held under reinsurance treaties 135.9

110.6 Deferred tax liability 208.6

237.4 Debt 670.3

696.8 Accounts payable on unsettled investment purchases 34.7

3.2 Other liabilities 189.1

150.5 Total liabilities 4,483.1

4,069.3 Commitments and contingencies



Mezzanine equity



Series B preference shares 236.0

232.2 Common shareholders' equity



Common shares (shares issued and outstanding, 2019: 115,299,342; 2018: 115,151,251) 1.2

1.2 Additional paid-in surplus 1,097.0

1,089.1 Retained earnings 915.8

816.6 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (271.4)

(202.40) Total common shareholders' equity 1,742.6

1,704.5 Non-controlling interests 3.4

1.7 Total equity 1,746.0

1,706.2 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and equity $ 6,465.1

$ 6,007.7

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income (Unaudited) For the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018







Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, except share and per share information) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues







Net earned insurance and reinsurance premiums $ 374.2

$ 321.1

$ 1,056.8

$ 914.5

Net investment income 22.8

21.8

67.3

51.8

Net realized investment gains 15.3

3.9

39.9

8.0

Net unrealized investment gains (losses) 53.9

(11.7)

143.4

29.0

Net foreign exchange gains (losses) 4.9

(0.4)

9.4

21.7

Other revenue 16.3

17.0

51.3

96.0

Total revenues 487.4

351.7

1,368.1

1,121.0

Expenses







Loss and loss adjustment expenses $ 348.6

$ 260.4

810.5

$ 552.8

Insurance and reinsurance acquisition expenses 75.1

59.2

215.4

189.0

Other underwriting expenses 35.4

35.7

106.2

117.1

General and administrative expenses 28.0

19.5

80.6

58.0

Intangible asset amortization expenses 3.9

3.9

11.8

11.8

Interest expense on debt 7.7

7.6

23.3

23.1

Total expenses 498.7

386.3

1,247.8

951.8

Pre-tax (loss) income (11.3)

(34.6)

120.3

169.2

Income tax benefit (expense) 3.7

6.9

(15.6)

(55.4)

Net (loss) income (7.6)

(27.7)

104.7

113.8

Income attributable to non-controlling interests (0.4)

(0.3)

(1.6)

(0.9)

Income (loss) attributable to Sirius Group (8.0)

(28.0)

103.1

112.9

Change in carrying value of Series B preference shares 5.3

—

(3.9)

—

Accrued dividends on Series A redeemable preference shares —

—

—

(2.6)

Net (loss) income attributable to Sirius Group's common shareholders $ (2.7)

$ (28.0)

$ 99.2

$ 110.3











Net (loss) income per common share and common share equivalent







Basic earnings per common share and common share equivalent $ (0.02)

$ (0.23)

$ 0.78

$ 0.88

Diluted earnings per common share and common share equivalent $ (0.06)

$ (0.23)

$ 0.78

$ 0.88

Weighted average number of common shares and common share equivalents outstanding:







Basic weighted average number of common shares and common share equivalents outstanding 115,251,853

120,000,000

115,225,942

120,000,000

Diluted weighted average number of common shares and common share equivalents outstanding 127,153,523

120,000,000

115,619,222

120,000,000



Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income (Unaudited) For the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018







Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Comprehensive (loss) income







Net (loss) income $ (7.6)

$ (27.7)

$ 104.7

$ 113.8

Other comprehensive (loss) income







Change in foreign currency translation, net of tax (42.3)

4.7

(69.0)

(57.2)

Total other comprehensive (loss) income (42.3)

4.7

(69.0)

(57.2)

Comprehensive (loss) income (49.9)

(23.0)

35.7

56.6

Net (income) attributable to non-controlling interests (0.4)

(0.3)

(1.6)

(0.9)

Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to Sirius Group $ (50.3)

$ (23.3)

$ 34.1

$ 55.7



Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. Consolidated Underwriting Results by Segment





Three months ended September 30, 2019 (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars) Global

Property Global

A&H Specialty &

Casualty Runoff &

Other Corporate

Elimination Total Gross written premiums $ 153.6

$ 137.4

$ 120.6

$ 2.1

$ —

$ 413.7

Net written premiums $ 103.7

$ 104.6

$ 113.2

$ 0.8

$ —

$ 322.3

Net earned insurance and reinsurance premiums $ 159.9

$ 115.1

$ 98.7

$ 0.5

$ —

$ 374.2

Loss and allocated LAE (184.4)

(63.6)

(85.5)

(0.9)

—

(334.4)

Insurance and reinsurance acquisition expenses (29.2)

(32.5)

(27.1)

(0.1)

13.8

(75.1)

Technical (loss) profit (53.7)

19.0

(13.9)

(0.5)

13.8

(35.3)

Unallocated LAE (5.5)

(2.0)

(3.0)

(0.2)

(3.5)

(14.2)

Other underwriting expenses (14.7)

(6.8)

(8.8)

(1.4)

(3.7)

(35.4)

Underwriting (loss) income (73.9)

10.2

(25.7)

(2.1)

6.6

(84.9)

Service fee revenue —

31.0

—

—

(14.6)

16.4

Managing general underwriter unallocated LAE —

(4.3)

—

—

4.3

—

Managing general underwriter other underwriting expenses —

(3.7)

—

—

3.7

—

General and administrative expenses, MGU + Runoff & Other —

(15.1)

—

(1.2)

—

(16.3)

Underwriting (loss) income, including net service fee income $ (73.9)

$ 18.1

$ (25.7)

$ (3.3)

$ —

$ (84.8)















Underwriting Ratios (1) (2)











Loss ratio 118.8%

57.0%

89.7%

NM

NM

93.2%

Acquisition expense ratio 18.3%

28.2%

27.5%

NM

NM

20.1%

Other underwriting expense ratio 9.2%

5.9%

8.9%

NM

NM

9.5%

Combined ratio 146.3%

91.1%

126.1%

NM

NM

122.8%















(1) Underwriting ratios are calculated by dividing the related expense by net earned insurance and reinsurance premiums. (2) Ratios considered not meaningful ("NM") to Runoff & Other and Corporate Eliminations.

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. Consolidated Underwriting Results by Segment





Three months ended September 30, 2018 (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars) Global

Property Global

A&H Specialty &

Casualty Runoff &

Other Corporate

Elimination Total Gross written premiums $ 203.7

$ 117.1

$ 76.5

$ 0.7

$ —

$ 398.0

Net written premiums $ 144.9

$ 87.9

$ 72.6

$ 0.3

$ —

$ 305.7

Net earned insurance and reinsurance premiums $ 172.7

$ 89.6

$ 58.4

$ 0.4

$ —

$ 321.1

Loss and allocated LAE (173.2)

(51.3)

(34.1)

10.2

—

(248.4)

Insurance and reinsurance acquisition expenses (30.1)

(26.7)

(16.2)

(0.1)

13.9

(59.2)

Technical (loss) profit (30.6)

11.6

8.1

10.5

13.9

13.5

Unallocated LAE (3.3)

(1.7)

(1.6)

(0.7)

(4.7)

(12.0)

Other underwriting expenses (17.5)

(6.4)

(8.4)

(1.4)

(2.0)

(35.7)

Underwriting (loss) income (51.4)

3.5

(1.9)

8.4

7.2

(34.2)

Service fee revenue —

29.3

—

—

(13.9)

15.4

Managing general underwriter unallocated LAE —

(4.7)

—

—

4.7

—

Managing general underwriter other underwriting expenses —

(2.0)

—

—

2.0

—

General and administrative expenses, MGU + Runoff & Other —

(13.8)

—

(0.8)

—

(14.6)

Underwriting (loss) income, including net service fee income $ (51.4)

$ 12.3

$ (1.9)

$ 7.6

$ —

$ (33.4)















Underwriting Ratios (1) (2)











Loss ratio 102.2%

59.2%

61.1%

NM

NM

81.1%

Acquisition expense ratio 17.4%

29.8%

27.7%

NM

NM

18.4%

Other underwriting expense ratio 10.1%

7.1%

14.4%

NM

NM

11.1%

Combined ratio 129.7%

96.1%

103.2%

NM

NM

110.6%















(1) Underwriting ratios are calculated by dividing the related expense by net earned insurance and reinsurance premiums. (2) Ratios considered not meaningful ("NM") to Runoff & Other and Corporate Eliminations.

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. Consolidated Underwriting Results by Segment





Nine months ended September 30, 2019 (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars) Global

Property Global

A&H Specialty &

Casualty Runoff &

Other Corporate

Elimination Total

Gross written premiums $ 720.5

$ 459.5

$ 338.4

$ 4.7

$ —

$ 1,523.1

Net written premiums $ 536.6

$ 360.1

$ 310.6

$ 1.5

$ —

$ 1,208.8

Net earned insurance and reinsurance premiums $ 463.9

$ 330.0

$ 261.7

$ 1.2

$ —

$ 1,056.8

Loss and allocated LAE (378.3)

(198.6)

(194.4)

(4.4)

—

(775.7)

Insurance and reinsurance acquisition expenses (82.2)

(95.1)

(72.2)

(2.6)

36.7

(215.4)

Technical profit (loss) 3.4

36.3

(4.9)

(5.8)

36.7

65.7

Unallocated LAE (10.2)

(5.5)

(7.1)

(0.9)

(11.1)

(34.8)

Other underwriting expenses (47.9)

(18.8)

(23.7)

(4.6)

(11.2)

(106.2)

Underwriting (loss) income (54.7)

12.0

(35.7)

(11.3)

14.4

(75.3)

Service fee revenue —

97.6

—

—

(39.3)

58.3

Managing general underwriter unallocated LAE —

(13.7)

—

—

13.7

—

Managing general underwriter other underwriting expenses —

(11.2)

—

—

11.2

—

General and administrative expenses, MGU + Runoff & Other —

(46.3)

—

(3.0)

—

(49.3)

Underwriting (loss) income, including net service fee income $ (54.7)

$ 38.4

$ (35.7)

$ (14.3)

$ —

$ (66.3)



















Underwriting Ratios (1) (2)















Loss ratio 83.7%

61.8%

77.0%

NM

NM

76.7%

Acquisition expense ratio 17.7%

28.8%

27.6%

NM

NM

20.4%

Other underwriting expense ratio 10.3%

5.7%

9.1%

NM

NM

10.0%

Combined ratio 111.7%

96.3%

113.7%

NM

NM

107.1%

















(1) Underwriting ratios are calculated by dividing the related expense by net earned insurance and reinsurance premiums.

(2) Ratios considered not meaningful ("NM") to Runoff & Other and Corporate Eliminations.



Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. Consolidated Underwriting Results by Segment





Nine months ended September 30, 2018 (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars) Global

Property Global

A&H Specialty &

Casualty Runoff &

Other Corporate

Elimination Total Gross written premiums $ 875.7

$ 375.0

$ 252.9

$ 14.6

$ —

$ 1,518.2

Net written premiums $ 569.1

$ 286.2

$ 228.3

$ 11.8

$ —

$ 1,095.4

Net earned insurance and reinsurance premiums $ 476.3

$ 258.4

$ 168.3

$ 11.5

$ —

$ 914.5

Loss and allocated LAE (311.8)

(138.0)

(87.4)

12.3

—

(524.9)

Insurance and reinsurance acquisition expenses (93.5)

(82.3)

(44.9)

(2.3)

34.0

(189.0)

Technical profit 71.0

38.1

36.0

21.5

34.0

200.6

Unallocated LAE (7.7)

(4.3)

(4.5)

(1.6)

(9.8)

(27.9)

Other underwriting expenses (53.0)

(20.7)

(24.3)

(5.2)

(13.9)

(117.1)

Underwriting income 10.3

13.1

7.2

14.7

10.3

55.6

Service fee revenue —

89.5

—

—

(34.0)

55.5

Managing general underwriter unallocated LAE —

(9.8)

—

—

9.8

—

Managing general underwriter other underwriting expenses —

(13.9)

—

—

13.9

—

General and administrative expenses, MGU + Runoff & Other —

(37.5)

—

(2.9)

—

(40.4)

Underwriting income, including net service fee income $ 10.3

$ 41.4

$ 7.2

$ 11.8

$ —

$ 70.7















Underwriting Ratios (1) (2)











Loss ratio 67.1%

55.1%

54.6%

NM NM 60.4%

Acquisition expense ratio 19.6%

31.8%

26.7%

NM NM 20.7%

Other underwriting expense ratio 11.1%

8.0%

14.4%

NM NM 12.8%

Combined ratio 97.8%

94.9%

95.7%

NM NM 93.9%















(1) Underwriting ratios are calculated by dividing the related expense by net earned insurance and reinsurance premiums. (2) Ratios considered not meaningful ("NM") to Runoff & Other and Corporate Eliminations.

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted book value, Adjusted book value per share, Adjusted tangible book value, and Adjusted tangible book value per share

Adjusted book value, Adjusted book value per share, Adjusted tangible book value, and Adjusted tangible book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted book value and Adjusted book value per share are used to show the Company's total worth on a per-share basis and are useful to management and investors in analyzing the intrinsic value of the Company. Adjusted tangible book value and Adjusted tangible book value per share are useful to investors because they measure the realizable value of shareholder returns, excluding the impact of goodwill, intangible assets, and net deferred liability on intangible assets.

Adjusted shares outstanding is derived by summing Common shares outstanding, Series B preference shares outstanding, and the earned portion of share-based compensation awards. Adjusted book value is derived by summing Total common shareholders' equity, the Series B preference share amount reflected in mezzanine equity, and the Earned portion of future proceeds from stock option awards. Outstanding warrants are excluded as they are anti-dilutive as of the respective reporting dates. Adjusted tangible book value is derived by subtracting Goodwill, Intangible assets and Net deferred tax liability on intangible assets from Adjusted book value.

At September 30, 2019, Adjusted book value, Adjusted book value per share, Adjusted tangible book value, and Adjusted tangible book value per share include the earned effects of share-based compensation awards issued during 2019.

Adjusted book value per share is derived by dividing the Adjusted book value by the Adjusted shares outstanding. Adjusted tangible book value per share is derived by dividing Adjusted tangible book value by the Adjusted shares outstanding.

The reconciliation to Total common shareholders' equity and Book value per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, are presented in the table below.



September 30,

December 31, (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts) 2019

2018 Common shares outstanding 115,299,342

115,151,251 Series B preference shares outstanding 11,901,670

11,901,670 Earned share-based compensation awards, excluding stock options 648,551

— Earned portion of Stock option awards issued 267,350

— Adjusted shares outstanding 128,116,913

127,052,921







Total common shareholders' equity $1,742.6

$1,704.5 Series B preference shares 236.0

232.2 Earned portion of future proceeds from stock option awards 3.4

— Adjusted book value $1,982.0

$1,936.7 Goodwill (400.4)

(400.6) Intangible assets (183.8)

(195.6) Net deferred tax liability on intangible assets 24.0

26.3 Adjusted tangible book value $1,421.8

$1,366.8







Book value per common share $15.11

$14.80 Adjusted book value per share $15.47

$15.24 Adjusted tangible book value per share $11.10

$10.76

Operating (loss) income attributable to common shareholders

The Company uses Operating (loss) income attributable to common shareholders as a measure to evaluate the underlying fundamentals of its operations and believes it to be a useful measure of its core performance. Operating (loss) income attributable to common shareholders as used herein differs from net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders, which the Company believes is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, by the exclusio