Sirius Wireless Partners with S2C on Wi-Fi6/BT RF IP Verification System for Finer Chip Design

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirius Wireless, a provider of RF IP solutions, collaborated with S2C - the expert of FPGA prototyping solutions, to develop its Wi-Fi6/BT RF IP Verification System, aiming to improve work efficiency and reduce time-to-market for their clients.

The emergence of Wi-Fi6, a wireless connection technology (WCT), has unleashed unexpected potential, particularly in the IoT and intelligent hardware markets. Compared to Wi-Fi5, Wi-Fi6 enables 40% faster data transmission speeds, increased device connectivity, and improved battery life, making it widely adopted in IoT devices. Due to the specialized RF IP technology behind Wi-Fi6, only a few companies can provide such technology with Sirius being one of them.

Leveraging S2C Prodigy S7-9P Logic System, Sirius Wireless designed the Wi-Fi6/BT RF IP Verification System with AD/DA and the RF front-end AFE as separate modules. The company then used Prodigy Prototype Ready IP which are ready-to-use daughter cards and accessories from S2C, to interface with digital MAC. This design approach reduces the complexity of verification design by allowing the modules to be individually debugged. In addition, the system can serve as a demonstration platform prior to tape-out to showcase the various RF performance indicators, including throughput, reception sensitivity, and EVM.

S2C FPGA prototyping solutions greatly benefit customers in accelerating their time-to-market by shortening the entire chip verification cycle. S2C customers can conduct end-to-end verification easily by leveraging the abundant I/O connectors on the daughter boards. An example of such benefits is Sirius's development of its IP verification system. With this system, one of Sirius's customers on short-range wireless chip designs spent only two months to complete the pre-silicon hardware performance analysis and performance comparison test. The company thus saves over 30% in its production verification time and its customers' product introduction cycle.

"S2C has more than 20 years of experience in the market." said Zhu Songde, VP Sales of Sirius Wireless, "Their prototyping solutions are widely recognized around the world. With S2C's complete prototype tool chain, we can speed up the deployment of prototyping environments and improve verification efficiency."

S2C is committed to building an ecosystem with their partners. "We realize that a thriving ecosystem is crucial to market expansion." said Ying Chen, VP of Sales & Marketing at S2C, "We are working with our partners to provide better services for our customers in the chip design industry. Our partnership with Sirius Wireless is a successful story of that."

About Sirius Wireless

Headquartered in Singapore, Sirius Wireless was registered and established in 2018. The company has professional and outstanding R&D staff with more than 15 years of working experience in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth RF/ASIC/SW/HW.

About S2C

S2C is a leading global supplier of FPGA prototyping solutions for today's innovative SoC and ASIC designs, now with the second largest share of the global prototyping market. S2C has been successfully delivering rapid SoC prototyping solutions since 2003. With over 600 customers, including 6 of the world's top 15 semiconductor companies, our world-class engineering team and customer-centric sales team are experts at addressing our customer's SoC and ASIC verification needs. S2C has offices and sales representatives in the US, Europe, mainland China, Hong Kong, Korea, and Japan. For more information, please visit: www.s2cinc.com

