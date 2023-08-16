Sirius Wireless Partners with S2C on Wi-Fi6/BT RF IP Verification System for Finer Chip Design

News provided by

S2C

16 Aug, 2023, 10:30 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirius Wireless, a provider of RF IP solutions, collaborated with S2C - the expert of FPGA prototyping solutions, to develop its Wi-Fi6/BT RF IP Verification System, aiming to improve work efficiency and reduce time-to-market for their clients.

The emergence of Wi-Fi6, a wireless connection technology (WCT), has unleashed unexpected potential, particularly in the IoT and intelligent hardware markets. Compared to Wi-Fi5, Wi-Fi6 enables 40% faster data transmission speeds, increased device connectivity, and improved battery life, making it widely adopted in IoT devices. Due to the specialized RF IP technology behind Wi-Fi6, only a few companies can provide such technology with Sirius being one of them.

Leveraging S2C Prodigy S7-9P Logic System, Sirius Wireless designed the Wi-Fi6/BT RF IP Verification System with AD/DA and the RF front-end AFE as separate modules. The company then used Prodigy Prototype Ready IP which are ready-to-use daughter cards and accessories from S2C, to interface with digital MAC. This design approach reduces the complexity of verification design by allowing the modules to be individually debugged. In addition, the system can serve as a demonstration platform prior to tape-out to showcase the various RF performance indicators, including throughput, reception sensitivity, and EVM.

S2C FPGA prototyping solutions greatly benefit customers in accelerating their time-to-market by shortening the entire chip verification cycle. S2C customers can conduct end-to-end verification easily by leveraging the abundant I/O connectors on the daughter boards. An example of such benefits is Sirius's development of its IP verification system. With this system, one of Sirius's customers on short-range wireless chip designs spent only two months to complete the pre-silicon hardware performance analysis and performance comparison test. The company thus saves over 30% in its production verification time and its customers' product introduction cycle.

"S2C has more than 20 years of experience in the market." said Zhu Songde, VP Sales of Sirius Wireless, "Their prototyping solutions are widely recognized around the world. With S2C's complete prototype tool chain, we can speed up the deployment of prototyping environments and improve verification efficiency."

S2C is committed to building an ecosystem with their partners. "We realize that a thriving ecosystem is crucial to market expansion." said Ying Chen, VP of Sales & Marketing at S2C, "We are working with our partners to provide better services for our customers in the chip design industry. Our partnership with Sirius Wireless is a successful story of that."

About Sirius Wireless

Headquartered in Singapore, Sirius Wireless was registered and established in 2018. The company has professional and outstanding R&D staff with more than 15 years of working experience in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth RF/ASIC/SW/HW.

About S2C

S2C is a leading global supplier of FPGA prototyping solutions for today's innovative SoC and ASIC designs, now with the second largest share of the global prototyping market. S2C has been successfully delivering rapid SoC prototyping solutions since 2003. With over 600 customers, including 6 of the world's top 15 semiconductor companies, our world-class engineering team and customer-centric sales team are experts at addressing our customer's SoC and ASIC verification needs. S2C has offices and sales representatives in the US, Europe, mainland China, Hong Kong, Korea, and Japan. For more information, please visit: www.s2cinc.com

SOURCE S2C

Also from this source

S2C's PCIe Gen5-Enabled S8-40 Prototyping System, Accelerating AI Design with High Performance

S2C Accelerates Development Timeline of Bluetooth LE Audio SoC

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.