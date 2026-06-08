Sirius XM Holdings Set to Join S&P MidCap 400

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S&P Dow Jones Indices

Jun 08, 2026, 18:09 ET

NEW YORK, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASD: SIRI) will replace Masimo Corp. (NASD: MASI) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, June 11. S&P 500 & 100 constituent Danaher Corp. (NYSE: DHR) is acquiring Masimo in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective
Date 

Index
Name 

Action 

Company Name 

Ticker 

GICS Sector 

 June 11, 2026  

S&P MidCap 400 

Addition 

Sirius XM Holdings

SIRI 

Communication Services 

 June 11, 2026  

S&P MidCap 400 

Deletion 

Masimo

MASI 

Health Care 

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