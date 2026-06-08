Sirius XM Holdings Set to Join S&P MidCap 400
News provided byS&P Dow Jones Indices
Jun 08, 2026, 18:09 ET
NEW YORK, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASD: SIRI) will replace Masimo Corp. (NASD: MASI) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, June 11. S&P 500 & 100 constituent Danaher Corp. (NYSE: DHR) is acquiring Masimo in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
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Effective
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Index
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Action
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Company Name
|
Ticker
|
GICS Sector
|
June 11, 2026
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Sirius XM Holdings
|
SIRI
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Communication Services
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June 11, 2026
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
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Masimo
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MASI
|
Health Care
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