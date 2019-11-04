SiriusIQ is Extending Its Collaboration With Automation Anywhere

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusIQ, the leading Master Orchestration and Automation Platform for Digital Labor, announced a strategic collaboration with Automation Anywhere, a leader in robotic process automation (RPA) to simplify and accelerate the development and deployment of automated solutions for migration of enterprise systems such as SAP S/4HANA on Microsoft Azure.

Unlike the classic one-time-event approach to migration, SiriusIQ has created a unified blueprint that uses migration as the pathway to digital transformation, augmenting and learning from human workers by leveraging digital labor based on operational patterns captured during the migration process.

The unique capabilities of the SiriusIQ's Microsoft Azure-based platform shine for migration use cases because they allow immediate, parallelized, non-linear, movement and transformation of data to Microsoft Azure cloud through an iterative, agile approach that captures and digitizes human knowledge. As the platform 'learns', speed and capability increase continuously, and the operational patterns are captured in the platform's graph models.

"The combination of the SiriusIQ graph models with Automation Anywhere's web-based RPA platform, Enterprise A2019 represents true intelligent automation for scenarios, such as test and validation, process refactoring, digital workflows and others," said Glenn Field, Founder and CEO of SiriusIQ. "We are excited to collaborate with Automation Anywhere to be at the forefront of the digital labor revolution."

"Organizations today are looking to accelerate the migration of modern applications as they digitally transform, but at the same time, they want to reduce risks and costs," said Peter Meechan, Chief Corporate Development Officer at Automation Anywhere. "Our RPA platform combined with SiriusIQ's API and tools helps enterprises speed up the migrations of key applications and processes to improve productivity and lower operating costs."

About SiriusIQ

SiriusIQ is focused on next-gen Master Orchestration and Automation of data to streamline business processes, conversations, analytics and more. SiriusIQ based solutions are faster, better and smarter and integrate Native Cloud Services, Human-Assisted AI, Continuous Integration Continuous Delivery of Data and Subject Matter Expert Collaboration.

A graduate of Microsoft BizSpark Plus incubator, SiriusIQ has been named a 'Cool Vendor' by Gartner and a 'Hot Vendor' by HfS Research. For more information, visit us at https://www.siriusiq.com

