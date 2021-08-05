SiriusPoint Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusPoint Ltd. ("SiriusPoint" or the "Company") (NYSE: SPNT) today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Net income of $64.5 million , or $0.37 per diluted common share

, or per diluted common share Tangible diluted book value per share increased $0.33 , or 2.4%, from the first quarter of 2021 to $14.30

, or 2.4%, from the first quarter of 2021 to Combined ratio of 92.8% and net underwriting income of $33.3 million

Catastrophe losses were $12.7 million or 2.7 percentage points on the Company's combined ratio

or 2.7 percentage points on the Company's combined ratio Annualized return on average common equity of 10.6%

Net investment income of $77.4 million

$417 million loss portfolio transfer transaction with Compre

Sid Sankaran, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, SiriusPoint, said: "I am very pleased with our team's execution through SiriusPoint's first full quarter. Underwriting this quarter has been keenly focused on remediation. We have made progress on re-balancing the portfolio between reinsurance and insurance to stabilize our book, manage volatility and deliver underwriting profit, over time. We are off to a great start and have established strong momentum that is reflected in the number of deals closed in our first four months of operations. We have attracted experienced and innovative partners and launched businesses including insurtech Joyn Insurance, with Seraina Macia, Banyan Risk, with Tim Usher-Jones, and Hestia Capital with Jean Francois Bahier and Peter Norris. Our existing partnerships with MGUs including Pie, and Arcadian Risk led by industry veteran John Boylan, also continue to add value and offer long term opportunity."

SiriusPoint also announced today a loss portfolio transfer transaction with Compre, a legacy runoff specialist. The loss portfolio transfer, which is subject to regulatory approval, covers $417 million of loss reserves subject to or associated with the transaction, including much of the legacy Sirius Group Runoff business, including Asbestos and Environmental, for a premium of $430 million.

Mr. Sankaran commented: "Our transaction with Compre underscores the ongoing transformation of SiriusPoint, our focus on optimizing capital allocation and rebalancing towards insurance and higher margin and growth lines, and provides further clarity on SiriusPoint's reserve position.

"With SiriusPoint, we are embarking on a journey to create a company with a sustainable long-term franchise and a focus on book value creation" Mr. Sankaran continued. "Our approach to capital allocation and our ability to be nimble has allowed us to take advantage of current market conditions, but our strategy does not rely on a hard market. We are building a company with a strong entrepreneurial culture under the premise that soft markets are the norm, while planning around long term macro trends that require disciplined investments and a growth mindset."

Key Financial Metrics

The following table shows certain key financial metrics for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:



Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

($ in millions, except for per share data and ratios) Annualized return on average common shareholders' equity

attributable to SiriusPoint common shareholders 10.6 %

38.3 %

19.3 %

(8.6) % Net underwriting income (1) $ 33.3



$ 0.2



$ 42.0



$ 2.3

Combined ratio (1) 92.8 %

99.8 %

94.2 %

99.2 % Basic book value per share (2) (4) $ 15.59



$ 16.88



$ 15.59



$ 16.88

Tangible basic book value per share (2) (4) $ 14.48



$ 16.88



$ 14.48



$ 16.88

Diluted book value per share (2) (3) (4) $ 15.37



$ 16.71



$ 15.37



$ 16.71

Tangible diluted book value per share (2) (4) $ 14.30



$ 16.71



$ 14.30



$ 16.71







(1) See the accompanying Segment Reporting for a calculation of net underwriting income and combined ratio. (2) Basic book value per share, tangible basic book value per share, diluted book value per share and tangible diluted book value per share are non-GAAP

financial measures. (3) In the first quarter of 2021, we changed the method for calculating the dilutive effect of restricted shares, restricted share units and options to calculate the

dilutive impact in a manner consistent with how dilution is calculated using the treasury stock method for earnings per share. See the accompanying

reconciliations in "Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliations & Key Performance Indicators". (4) Prior year comparatives represent amounts as of December 31, 2020.

Second Quarter 2021 Summary

Underwriting Results

The acquisition of Sirius Group, which occurred on February 26, 2021, has created a highly diversified portfolio with expanded underwriting capabilities, geographic footprint and product offerings. Effective January 1, 2021, the Company reports four operating segments: Accident & Health ("A&H"), Specialty, Property and Runoff & Other.

In addition, effective January 1, 2021, the Company changed its accounting policy for assumed written premium recognition. Previously, the Company estimated ultimate premium written for the entire contract period and recorded this estimate at inception of the contract. The Company changed its accounting policy to recognize premiums written ratably over the term of the related policy or reinsurance treaty. The change in accounting policy had no impact on the previously reported net income (loss) or shareholders' equity attributable to SiriusPoint common shareholders. Prior period segment results have been adjusted to conform to the current period presentation.

Net premiums earned increased by $325.5 million, or 231.2%, to $466.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from $140.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, primarily driven by an increase in net premiums earned of $359.9 million as a result of new premiums from the legacy Sirius Group companies.

Net premiums earned increased by $435.2 million, or 151.6%, to $722.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 from $287.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, primarily driven by an increase in net premiums earned of $475.8 million as a result of new premiums from the legacy Sirius Group companies from the date of acquisition.

We generated net underwriting income of $33.3 million and a combined ratio of 92.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to net underwriting income of $0.2 million and a combined ratio of 99.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The improvement in net underwriting results was primarily driven by net underwriting income of $25.8 million from the legacy Sirius Group companies, mainly in the Property and A&H segments.

We generated net underwriting income of $42.0 million and a combined ratio of 94.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to net underwriting income of $2.3 million and a combined ratio of 99.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The improvement in net underwriting results was primarily driven by net underwriting income of $33.9 million from the legacy Sirius Group companies from the date of acquisition, mainly in the Property and A&H segments.

Catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 were $12.7 million and $18.4 million, respectively, or 2.7 and 2.5 percentage points, respectively, on the combined ratio, from European windstorms in the second quarter and winter storm Uri in the first quarter compared to no catastrophe losses recorded for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

A&H Segment

Gross premiums written in the A&H segment were $90.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $89.3 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020, primarily driven by an increase in premiums of $90.6 million as a result of new premiums from the legacy Sirius Group companies.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the A&H segment generated net underwriting income of $3.1 million and a combined ratio of 97.0%, compared to a net underwriting loss of $1.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Specialty Segment

Gross premiums written in the Specialty segment were $289.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $215.5 million, or 292.0%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020, primarily driven by an increase in premiums of $150.6 million as a result of new premiums from the legacy Sirius Group companies, and due to new casualty premium of $59.8 million in the period written by our Bermuda incorporated MGU, Arcadian Risk, in which we invest capital and expertise.

The Specialty segment generated a net underwriting loss of $0.1 million and a combined ratio of 100.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to a net underwriting loss of $7.9 million and a combined ratio of 108.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The change in underwriting results for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020, was primarily driven by lower COVID-19 losses.

Property Segment

Gross premiums written in the Property segment were $213.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $140.6 million, or 193.7%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020, primarily driven by an increase in premiums of $193.1 million as a result of new premiums from the legacy Sirius Group companies.

The Property segment generated net underwriting income of $30.2 million and a combined ratio of 80.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to net underwriting income of $10.4 million and a combined ratio of 74.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The change in underwriting results for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020, was primarily driven by net underwriting income of $25.0 million as a result of the legacy Sirius Group companies. Catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $12.7 million, primarily from European Windstorms compared to no catastrophe losses recorded for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Net favorable prior year loss reserve development was $8.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to minimal prior year loss reserve development for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Investments

Net investment income was $77.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to net investment income of $137.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Net investment income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was primarily attributable to net investment income of $44.7 million from our investment in the TP Enhanced Fund, corresponding to a 3.7% return. The return was primarily attributable to long event/fundamental equities, particularly in the enterprise technology and healthcare sectors, as well as corporate and structured credit. In addition, the Company recognized net investment income of $35.5 million on fixed maturity, short term, cash equivalents and alternative investments. This was mainly attributable to unrealized gains of $25.5 million resulting from both market appreciation and favorable foreign exchange developments.

Net investment income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was primarily attributable to net investment income of $98.6 million from our investment in the TP Enhanced Fund, as well as investment income from our opportunistic credit investments made at the end of the first quarter of 2020 to take advantage of dislocations in the credit market brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Financial Metrics

In presenting SiriusPoint's results, management has included financial measures that are not calculated under standards or rules that comprise accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). SiriusPoint's management uses this information in its internal analysis of results and believes that this information may be informative to investors in gauging the quality of SiriusPoint's financial performance, identifying trends in our results and providing meaningful period-to-period comparisons. Book value per share metrics are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that long-term growth in book value per share is an important measure of our financial performance because it allows our management and investors to track over time the value created by the retention of earnings. In addition, we believe this metric is used by investors because it provides a basis for comparison with other companies in our industry that also report a similar measure. Reconciliations of such measures to the most comparable GAAP figures are included in the attached financial information in accordance with Regulation G.

About the Company

SiriusPoint is a top 20 global insurer and reinsurer providing solutions to clients and brokers in almost 150 countries. Bermuda-headquartered with offices around the world, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT). We write a global portfolio of Accident & Health, Specialty, Property and Runoff & Other business, combining data and creative thinking to underwrite risks with skill and discipline. With over $3 billion total capital as of June 30, 2021, SiriusPoint's operating companies have a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) from AM Best, S&P and Fitch. For more information please visit www.siriuspt.com.

SIRIUSPOINT LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) As of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share and share amounts)



June 30,

2021

December 31,

2020 Assets





Investments in related party investment funds, at fair value (cost - $891.9; 2020 - $891.9) $ 1,254.4



$ 1,055.6

Debt securities, trading, at fair value (cost - $2,006.3; 2020 - $91.4) 2,009.3



101.3

Short-term investments, at fair value (cost - $767.7; 2020 - N/A) 766.7



—

Equity securities, trading, at fair value (cost - $4.9; 2020 - N/A) 5.0



—

Other long-term investments, at fair value (cost - $414.9; 2020 - $4.0) 463.7



4.0

Total investments 4,499.1



1,160.9

Cash and cash equivalents 1,032.6



526.0

Restricted cash and cash equivalents 1,554.4



1,187.9

Due from brokers 55.7



94.9

Interest and dividends receivable 11.1



0.9

Insurance and reinsurance balances receivable, net 1,515.3



441.9

Deferred acquisition costs, net and value of business acquired 212.1



68.6

Unearned premiums ceded 247.0



20.5

Loss and loss adjustment expenses recoverable, net 516.6



14.4

Deferred tax asset 216.3



0.4

Intangible assets 176.7



—

Other assets 153.7



18.8

Total assets $ 10,190.6



$ 3,535.2

Liabilities





Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves $ 4,232.3



$ 1,310.1

Unearned premium reserves 1,238.1



284.8

Reinsurance balances payable 526.3



78.1

Deposit liabilities 148.6



153.0

Securities sold, not yet purchased, at fair value 10.0



12.0

Due to brokers 38.9



—

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 164.1



17.6

Deferred tax liability 190.2



—

Liability-classified capital instruments 122.2



—

Debt 836.5



114.3

Total liabilities 7,507.2



1,969.9

Commitments and contingent liabilities





Shareholders' equity





Series B preference shares (par value $0.10; authorized and issued: 8,000,000) 200.0



—

Common shares (issued and outstanding: 161,945,750; 2020 - 95,582,733) 16.2



9.6

Additional paid-in capital 1,646.6



933.9

Retained earnings 815.8



620.4

Accumulated other comprehensive income 1.5



—

Shareholders' equity attributable to SiriusPoint shareholders 2,680.1



1,563.9

Noncontrolling interests 3.3



1.4

Total shareholders' equity 2,683.4



1,565.3

Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests and shareholders' equity $ 10,190.6



$ 3,535.2











SIRIUSPOINT LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share and share amounts)



Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020 Revenues













Net premiums earned $ 466.3



$ 140.8



$ 722.3



$ 287.1

Net realized and unrealized investment gains 23.9



36.0



55.4



47.6

Net investment income (loss) from investments in related party investment

funds 45.6



98.6



198.8



(102.2)

Other net investment income 7.9



2.6



9.7



6.8

Net investment income (loss) 77.4



137.2



263.9



(47.8)

Other revenues 17.8



—



26.4



—

Total revenues 561.5



278.0



1,012.6



239.3

Expenses













Loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred, net 255.1



89.1



403.2



176.9

Acquisition costs, net 105.6



43.7



174.6



92.9

Other underwriting expenses 72.3



7.8



102.5



15.0

Net corporate and other expenses 25.7



8.9



94.0



15.3

Intangible asset amortization 1.3



—



2.1



—

Interest expense 9.8



2.0



14.7



4.1

Foreign exchange (gains) losses 12.0



(0.8)



(0.4)



(9.0)

Total expenses 481.8



150.7



790.7



295.2

Income (loss) before income tax expense 79.7



127.3



221.9



(55.9)

Income tax expense (9.6)



(3.3)



(19.4)



(3.7)

Net income (loss) 70.1



124.0



202.5



(59.6)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1.6)



—



(1.6)



—

Net income (loss) available to SiriusPoint 68.5



124.0



200.9



(59.6)

Dividends on Series B preference shares (4.0)



—



(5.5)



—

Net income (loss) available to SiriusPoint common shareholders $ 64.5



$ 124.0



$ 195.4



$ (59.6)

Earnings (loss) per share available to SiriusPoint common

shareholders













Basic earnings (loss) per share available to SiriusPoint common

shareholders $ 0.37



$ 1.33



$ 1.32



$ (0.65)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share available to SiriusPoint common

shareholders $ 0.37



$ 1.33



$ 1.30



$ (0.65)

Weighted average number of common shares used in the

determination of earnings (loss) per share













Basic 158,832,629



92,593,599



137,912,915



92,392,718

Diluted 160,894,216



92,738,293



139,561,196



92,392,718



SIRIUSPOINT LTD. SEGMENT REPORTING



Three months ended June 30, 2021

A&H

Specialty

Property

Runoff & Other

Total Gross premiums written (1) $ 90.6



$ 289.3



$ 213.2



$ (30.4)



$ 562.7

Net premiums written (1) 75.8



241.1



173.3



(31.2)



459.0

Net premiums earned (1) 103.7



231.1



154.4



(22.9)



466.3

Loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred, net (2) 52.1



151.2



74.3



(22.5)



255.1

Acquisition costs, net 19.8



60.8



27.6



(2.6)



105.6

Other underwriting expenses (2) 28.7



19.2



22.3



2.1



72.3

Net underwriting income (loss) $ 3.1



$ (0.1)



$ 30.2



$ 0.1



33.3

Other revenues















17.8

Net investment income















77.4

Net corporate and other expenses















(25.7)

Intangible asset amortization















(1.3)

Interest expense















(9.8)

Foreign exchange losses















(12.0)

Income before income tax expense















$ 79.7





















Underwriting Ratios: (3)

















Loss ratio 50.2 %

65.4 %

48.1 %

NM

54.7 % Acquisition cost ratio 19.1 %

26.3 %

17.9 %

NM

22.6 % Other underwriting expenses ratio 27.7 %

8.3 %

14.4 %

NM

15.5 % Combined ratio (4) 97.0 %

100.0 %

80.4 %

NM

92.8 %





















Three months ended June 30, 2020

A&H

Specialty

Property

Runoff & Other

Total Gross premiums written (1) $ 1.3



$ 73.8



$ 72.6



$ —



$ 147.7

Net premiums written (1) 1.3



70.7



57.3



—



129.3

Net premiums earned (1) 0.7



98.5



41.0



0.6



140.8

Loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred, net (2) 2.3



67.8



19.2



(0.2)



89.1

Acquisition costs, net —



33.8



9.8



0.1



43.7

Other underwriting expenses (2) 0.1



4.8



1.6



1.3



7.8

Net underwriting income (loss) $ (1.7)



$ (7.9)



$ 10.4



$ (0.6)



0.2

Net investment income















137.2

Net corporate and other expenses















(8.9)

Interest expense















(2.0)

Foreign exchange gains















0.8

Income before income tax expense















$ 127.3





















Underwriting Ratios: (3)

















Loss ratio 328.6 %

68.8 %

46.8 %

NM

63.3 % Acquisition cost ratio — %

34.3 %

23.9 %

NM

31.0 % Other underwriting expenses ratio 14.3 %

4.9 %

3.9 %

NM

5.5 % Combined ratio (4) 342.9 %

108.0 %

74.6 %

NM

99.8 %





















(1) Includes service fee revenue from the Company's MGUs of $14.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (2020 - $nil). (2) Loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred, net and other underwriting expenses include expenses associated with the Company's MGUs of $3.5 million

and $23.6 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (2020 - $nil and $nil). (3) Underwriting ratios are calculated by dividing the related expense by net premiums earned. (4) Ratios considered not meaningful ("NM") to Runoff & Other. (5) The Company modified the presentation of its operating segments in the first quarter of 2021 to better align with the manner in which management monitors

the performance of its operations. This change was primarily due to the Company's acquisition of Sirius Group. Prior period segment results have been

adjusted to conform to the current period presentation.



Six months ended June 30, 2021

A&H

Specialty

Property

Runoff & Other

Total Gross premiums written (1) $ 225.4



$ 457.0



$ 275.3



$ (28.4)



$ 929.3

Net premiums written (1) 179.4



385.6



233.6



(29.3)



769.3

Net premiums earned (1) 138.7



370.1



234.6



(21.1)



722.3

Loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred, net (2) 66.1



238.3



119.7



(20.9)



403.2

Acquisition costs, net 24.9



103.1



48.8



(2.2)



174.6

Other underwriting expenses (2) 39.3



29.1



30.5



3.6



102.5

Net underwriting income $ 8.4



$ (0.4)



$ 35.6



$ (1.6)



42.0

Other revenues















26.4

Net investment income















263.9

Net corporate and other expenses















(94.0)

Intangible asset amortization















(2.1)

Interest expense















(14.7)

Foreign exchange gains















0.4

Income before income tax expense















$ 221.9





















Underwriting Ratios: (3)

















Loss ratio 47.7 %

64.4 %

51.0 %

NM

55.8 % Acquisition cost ratio 18.0 %

27.9 %

20.8 %

NM

24.2 % Other underwriting expenses ratio 28.3 %

7.9 %

13.0 %

NM

14.2 % Combined ratio 94.0 %

100.2 %

84.8 %

NM

94.2 %





















Six months ended June 30, 2020

A&H

Specialty

Property

Runoff & Other

Total Gross premiums written (1) $ 2.6



$ 153.2



$ 117.6



$ —



$ 273.4

Net premiums written (1) 2.6



147.6



102.3



—



252.5

Net premiums earned (1) 1.9



197.9



86.1



1.2



287.1

Loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred, net (2) 3.3



135.2



37.3



1.1



176.9

Acquisition costs, net 0.2



67.3



25.7



(0.3)



92.9

Other underwriting expenses (2) 0.1



9.3



3.1



2.5



15.0

Net underwriting income (loss) $ (1.7)



$ (13.9)



$ 20.0



$ (2.1)



2.3

Net investment loss















(47.8)

Net corporate and other expenses















(15.3)

Interest expense















(4.1)

Foreign exchange gains















9.0

Loss before income tax expense















$ (55.9)





















Underwriting Ratios: (3)

















Loss ratio 173.7 %

68.3 %

43.3 %

NM

61.6 % Acquisition cost ratio 10.5 %

34.0 %

29.8 %

NM

32.4 % Other underwriting expenses ratio 5.3 %

4.7 %

3.6 %

NM

5.2 % Combined ratio 189.5 %

107.0 %

76.7 %

NM

99.2 %





(1) Includes service fee revenue from the Company's MGUs of $24.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 (2020 - $nil). (2) Loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred, net and other underwriting expenses include expenses associated with the Company's MGUs of $4.4 million

and $30.9 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2021 (2020 - $nil and $nil). (3) Underwriting ratios are calculated by dividing the related expense by net premiums earned. (4) Ratios considered not meaningful ("NM") to Runoff & Other. (5) The Company modified the presentation of its operating segments in the first quarter of 2021 to better align with the manner in which management monitors

the performance of its operations. This change was primarily due to the Company's acquisition of Sirius Group. Prior period segment results have been

adjusted to conform to the current period presentation.

SIRIUSPOINT LTD.

NON-GAAP MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS & KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

Key Performance Indicator

Annualized Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity Attributable to SiriusPoint Common Shareholders

Annualized return on average common shareholders' equity attributable to SiriusPoint common shareholders is calculated by dividing annualized net income (loss) available to SiriusPoint common shareholders for the period by the average common shareholders' equity determined using the common shareholders' equity balances at the beginning and end of the period.

Annualized return on average common shareholders' equity attributable to SiriusPoint common shareholders for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 was calculated as follows:



Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

($ in millions) Net income (loss) available to SiriusPoint common shareholders $ 64.5



$ 124.0



$ 195.4



$ (59.6)

Common shareholders' equity attributable to SiriusPoint common

shareholders - beginning of period $ 2,407.5



$ 1,231.7



$ 1,563.9



$ 1,414.1

Common shareholders' equity attributable to SiriusPoint common

shareholders - end of period 2,480.1



1,357.3



2,480.1



1,357.3

Average common shareholders' equity attributable to SiriusPoint

common shareholders $ 2,443.8



$ 1,294.5



$ 2,022.0



$ 1,385.7

Annualized return on average common shareholders' equity

attributable to SiriusPoint common shareholders 10.6 %

38.3 %

19.3 %

(8.6) %

Net Underwriting Income

We measure segment performance for our underwriting segments based on net underwriting income or loss. Net underwriting income is a pre-tax measure of underwriting profitability that takes into account net premiums earned as revenues, including service fee revenue from the Company's managing general underwriting subsidiaries, and loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred, net, acquisition costs, net, and other underwriting expenses as expenses. Other underwriting expenses include those operating expenses that are incremental and/or directly attributable to our individual underwriting operations. See the accompanying Segment Reporting above for a calculation of net underwriting income.

Combined Ratio

Combined ratio is calculated by dividing the sum of loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred, net, acquisition costs, net and other underwriting expenses by net premiums earned. This ratio is a key indicator of a company's underwriting profitability. See the accompanying Segment Reporting above for a calculation of the combined ratio.

Basic Book Value Per Share, Tangible Basic Book Value Per Share, Diluted Book Value Per Share, Tangible Diluted Book Value Per Share

Basic book value per share, as presented, is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing common shareholders' equity attributable to SiriusPoint common shareholders by the number of common shares outstanding, excluding the total number of issued unvested restricted shares, at period end.

Tangible basic book value per share, as presented, is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing tangible common shareholders' equity attributable to SiriusPoint common shareholders by the number of common shares outstanding, excluding the total number of unvested restricted shares, at period end. Tangible book value per share is useful to investors because it measures the realizable value of shareholder returns, excluding the impact of intangible assets.

Diluted book value per share and tangible diluted book value per share, as presented, are non-GAAP financial measures and are calculated using the treasury stock method. Under the treasury stock method, we assume that proceeds received from in-the-money options and/or warrants exercised are used to repurchase common shares in the market. The dilutive effect of restricted shares, restricted share units and options are calculated in a manner consistent with how dilution is calculated using the treasury stock method for earnings per share. We have also followed a similar approach for calculating dilution for warrants, Series A preference shares, Upside Rights and other potentially dilutive securities issued as part of our acquisition of Sirius Group.

The following table sets forth the computation of basic book value per share, tangible basic book value per share, diluted book value per share and tangible diluted book value per share as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020:



June 30,

2021

December 31,

2020 Basic and diluted book value per share numerator: ($ in millions, except share and per

share amounts) Shareholders' equity attributable to SiriusPoint shareholders $ 2,680.1



$ 1,563.9

Less: Series B preference shares (200.0)



—

Common shareholders' equity attributable to SiriusPoint common shareholders - basic 2,480.1



1,563.9

Plus: carrying value of Series A preference shares issued in merger 38.4



—

Common shareholders' equity attributable to SiriusPoint common shareholders - diluted 2,518.5



1,563.9

Less: intangible assets (176.7)



—

Tangible common shareholders' equity attributable to SiriusPoint common shareholders - basic 2,303.4



1,563.9

Tangible common shareholders' equity attributable to SiriusPoint common shareholders - diluted $ 2,341.8



$ 1,563.9

Basic and diluted book value per share denominator:





Common shares outstanding 161,945,750



95,582,733

Unvested restricted shares (2,879,187)



(2,933,993)

Basic book value per share denominator 159,066,563



92,648,740

Effect of dilutive Series A preference shares issued in merger 2,088,464



—

Effect of dilutive warrants 24,295



—

Effect of dilutive stock options, restricted shares and restricted share units issued to directors and

employees 2,629,954



969,386

Diluted book value per share denominator 163,809,276



93,618,126









Basic book value per share $ 15.59



$ 16.88

Tangible basic book value per share $ 14.48



$ 16.88

Diluted book value per share $ 15.37



$ 16.71

Tangible diluted book value per share $ 14.30



$ 16.71



