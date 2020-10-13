SiriusXM and Pandora Present Halloween at Home with Music, Talk, Comedy and Entertainment Treats For All

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM and Pandora announced today they will feature a wide variety of exclusive Halloween-themed programming on both platforms. With traditional Halloween activities affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, SiriusXM and Pandora plan to help families and listeners find creative and safe ways to keep the spirit alive with endless hours of music and entertainment for the whole family.

Beginning on October 15, SiriusXM will air extensive programming including everything from scary stories, to haunted house-inspired sounds, to Halloween-themed playlists across SiriusXM's music, talk, comedy and entertainment channels.

Pandora offers a lineup of Halloween stations and playlists for the whole family, including the newly updated Halloween Party station with Modes, and a hosted playlist by Halloween-obsessed music trio LVCRFT. All programming from SiriusXM and Pandora is available to stream online on the SiriusXM and Pandora mobile apps, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices.

SiriusXM's Scream Radio channel is an annual tradition for Halloween enthusiasts, providing the ultimate bone-chilling soundtrack of creepy sound effects, traditional Halloween favorite tunes, ghost stories, spooky music from classic horror films, and more. The limited run channel will also feature a top 50 Halloween song countdown, "The Freaky 50" and will play scary score music, sound effects, spoken word stories 24 hours a day, and will set the tone for a spooktacular haunted house vibe. Scream Radio will run from Thursday, October 15 through Saturday, October 31 on SiriusXM channel 105 on both streaming and satellite. Click here to catch a sneak preview of the channel.

In addition, Jenny McCarthy will host a virtual Halloween special "Jenny McCarthy's Halloween Hollywood Séance with Psychic Medium Matt Fraser" airing on Friday, October 30 at 10:00 am ET on SiriusXM Stars channel 109. The special will feature Jenny McCarthy and her BFF's with special guest psychic medium Matt Fraser in front of a live virtual audience. It's a spin of the spirit world wheel to see what dearly departed Hollywood stars, friends and family want to connect with Jenny McCarthy and her BFF's.

Radio Andy's Jeff Lewis will host a special show "A Virtual Spooky Drink or Five with Jeff Lewis Live" airing on channel 102 on Friday, October 30 at 5:00 pm ET. The special will feature Jeff Lewis as well as Jeff Lewis Live regulars Megan Weaver, Doug Budin, Krista Llamas, and Jamison Scala dressed up in their Halloween best.

SiriusXM's Kids Place Live will launch a "Virtual Trick or Treating" Halloween special for kids and their families. The channel will spin non-stop kid-friendly Halloween music and will play messages from children sharing what they plan to dress up as this Halloween, their favorite candy, or something special they're doing to celebrate whether they're at home or not. Kids are encouraged to call in to the channel all month long by dialing 866-328-2345 and selecting option 5 to leave messages, and they might hear themselves on the radio this Halloween! "Virtual Trick or Treating" will begin on Saturday, October 31 at 5:00 am ET and run through Sunday, November 1 on SiriusXM Kids Place Live, channel 78.

Kids Place Live also offers the ultimate "Halloween House Party" playlist featuring an hour mix of family-friendly Halloween songs: everything from "The Nightmare Before Christmas" music, to the "The Monster Mash," to independent kids' artists, to MC Hammer's Addams Family cover! The eclectic, kid-appropriate seasonal mix will be available On Demand at any time on the SiriusXM app and streaming platform.

Beginning on October 23, the SiriusXM app will be hauntingly designed to attract Halloween enthusiasts. One of the features unique to the app are the classic guest DJ Halloween shows pulled from our archives starring artists such as Alice Cooper, Rob Zombie, Gene Simmons, and Fred Schneider. The app will also showcase individual horror tales from Radio Classics (ch. 148), including Dracula, Frankenstein, and more.

SiriusXM's Raw Dog Comedy will air "The Raw Dog Comedy Halloween Special" on Friday, October 30 at 5:00 pm ET and run through Monday, November 2 at 10:00 am ET on SiriusXM channel 99. The spooky special will be moderated by comedian and horror movie enthusiast Jim Norton. The SiriusXM host will lead a panel discussion breaking down what makes a good horror film, the greatest horror film directors, iconic scenes, what makes the horror genre so great, and what films stand out as the Greatest Horror Movies of All-Time. Expected panelists include "Scream Queen" Danielle Harris, lead actress in "Halloween" 4 and 5, Phil "CM Punk" Brooks, mixed martial artist who starred in "Girl on the Third Floor," Kane Hodder, stuntman, who has portrayed Jason in five of the "Friday the 13th" film series, Bill Moseley from "House of 1,000 Corpses" and "The Devil's Rejects," Henry Zebrowski, comedian and host of the podcast "The Last Podcast on the Left." The Raw Dog Comedy Halloween Special will be followed by an hour block of Halloween-themed comedy bits including Conan O'Brien's "And They Call Me Mad," a spoken word of Mary Shelley's classic, "Frankenstein."

Pandora is offering listeners a musical treat this season with a lineup of Halloween stations including "Family Halloween," "Ghostly Grooves," "Halloween Metal," "Hipster Halloween," "Spooky Symphonies," and "Witch House." To celebrate the holiday, Pandora is also launching new Modes on its Halloween Party station, where listeners can customize their experience to find their favorite types of Halloween music—featuring Hip-Hop Horrorween Mode, Creepy Country Mode, Disney Halloween Party Mode, Rock from the Crypt Mode, and Haunted House Mode.

Additionally, Pandora will also be launching a "slaylist" playlist on Thursday, October 15 hosted by the horror-obsessed, award-winning hitmakers of music trio LVCRFT - who have worked with Madonna, Beyoncé, Rihanna, and countless other pop greats. LVCRFT will be guiding listeners through songs from their new Halloween-inspired album, "The Sequel," with extra-eerie cameos from horror icons like Bruce Campbell ("Evil Dead"), John Kassir ("Tales from the Crypt") and more.

Additional Halloween programing will include:

1st Wave (SiriusXM channel 33):

Billy Idol's Halloween Transmission

"Billy Idol's Live Transmission" punks up your Halloween with an hour of classic alternative and punk from Sex Pistols, The Smiths and more on Tuesday, October 27 at 8:00 pm ET with replays on Thursday, October 29 at 11:00 pm ET and on Halloween at 7:00 pm ET.

Diplo's Revolution (SiriusXM channel 52):

Major Lazer's "Music Is The Weapon" Halloween Special!

Global Dance Trio Major Lazer celebrates the release of their album "Music Is The Weapon" with an all-day special! Hear a performance captured from their drive-in show in California and hear them discuss tracks along with song collaborators. Airs all day on Halloween at 12:00 pm ET until Sunday, November 1 at 12:00 am ET.

Shade 45 (SiriusXM channel 45):

Bad Meets Evil – Shady Halloween

Shade 45 circles back to 2011 when Eminem and Royce da 5'9" AKA Bad Meets Evil ran down some of their favorite Halloween cuts on the heels of their release, Hell: The Sequel (EP). Hear tracks from Big L, D12, Dana Dane, Three 6 Mafia, Dr. Dre & Ice Cube, and more on Friday, October 30 at 6:00 pm ET. It will rebroadcast on Sunday, November 1 at 12:00 am and 8:00 pm ET.

Devil's Night on Shade 45

DJ Wonder will mix up tons of Horror-Core treats for two hours while artists provide scary tales to keep listeners spooked this Halloween! It airs Saturday, October 31 at 6:00 pm ET and rebroadcasts at 10:00 pm ET.

Hip-Hop Nation (SiriusXM channel 44 ):

'Omari's Spell' Playlist

Omari Hardwick, you may remember as Ghost on hit Starz series, "Power", will host his favorite 15 Hip Hop Halloween cuts on the weekend of his new Horror movie release, Spell. Hear music from Kanye West, Eminem, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, 21 Savage, and more airing on Saturday, October 31 at 1:00 pm ET with replays at 6:00 pm and 9:00 pm ET.

U2 X-Radio (SiriusXM channel 32):

Halloween Special

He's an artist, lifelong U2 friend and collaborator – and every month, he takes control of the channel to share commentary and a new hand-selected playlist. This month, explore a killer list of spooky vibes with Gavin Friday on this Halloween episode of "Gavin Friday Presents." Airing Friday, October 30 at 11:00 pm ET.

Hits 1 (SiriusXM channel 2):

Hits 1 HalloWeekend Countdown edition with Spyder Harrison

Enter Spyder Harrison's Haunted House, where he and his pal Mickey The Wonder Pup count down the biggest songs in North America. Expect some spooky surprises and Halloween hits airing on Halloween at 7:00 am ET with replays throughout the day, on Sunday, November 1 and Monday, November 2.

Alt Nation (SiriusXM channel 36):

The Return of Emo-Halloween-O

This Halloween Weekend, Alt Nation is bringing back Emo-Halloween-O featuring the best emo/screamo and pop-punk tracks the 2000s had to offer. Starting Halloween Eve and continuing all weekend long, listen for blocks comprised of throwback tracks from Dashboard Confessional, Fall Out Boy, Death Cab for Cutie, My Chemical Romance, Taking Back Sunday, Jimmy Eat World and more! Airs Friday, October 30 and rebroadcasts each hour through Sunday, November 1.

Volume (SiriusXM channel 106):

Motörhead: 40 Years of 'Ace of Spades' Special

In celebration of the release of the deluxe collectors box set and special anniversary editions of Motörhead's fourth studio album "Ace of Spades," SiriusXM Volume presents a one-hour special featuring a full deck of A-list rockers paying tribute to this iconic album and its fearless leader, Lemmy Kilmister. The special will air on Friday, October 30 at 10:00 am and 7:00 pm ET and replays on Halloween at 12:00 pm and 11:00 pm ET.

Feedback's Virtual Halloween Costume Trick or Treat Fright Fest

Feedback hosts Nik Carter and Lori Majewski refuse to let Halloween be cancelled, so they are throwing a Virtual Halloween Party and inviting SiriusXM subscribers to join the show in costume via Zoom. Fans in attendance will be asked to come dressed as their favorite musicians, and Nik and Lori and the Feedback staff will vote and give the top three costumes special prizes. The episode will also include guest judges and other spooky surprises. Premieres Friday, October 30 at 9:00 am ET.

Ozzy's Boneyard (SiriusXM channel 38):

40 years of Motörhead's 'Ace of Spades' Weekend

Ozzy's Boneyard spotlights the 40th anniversary of Motörhead's iconic adrenaline surging album "Ace of Spades!" Hear songs and insights from the band every hour throughout Halloween weekend beginning on Friday, October 30 through Sunday, November 1.

Octane (SiriusXM channel 37):

Octane's Halloween Costume Covers Contest

Octane highlights the best bands that "dressed up as other bands" for a Halloween Costume Covers Contest and will let the fans vote on their favorite Hard Rock cover songs, playing them back on Halloween weekend. Hear the Top 20 Hard Rock cover songs hosted by horror fanatic and Motionless In White front man Chris Motionless alongside Octane's Jose Mangin as they share their love of Halloween, covers, and horror! The three-day one-hour special show begins on Friday, October 30 at 9:00 am ET and will rebroadcast throughout the weekend.

SiriusXMU (SiriusXM channel 35 ):

Halloween Cover-All Costume Party

Even the songs will be wearing masks this Halloween! Listen in for indie artists covering all kinds of songs, and other artists covering indie songs beginning on Saturday, October 31 at 7:00 am through Sunday, November 1 at 1:00 am ET.

Business Radio (SiriusXM channel 132 ):

The Business of Halloween During a Pandemic

Halloween has become a multi-billion-dollar industry, but with limited group gatherings and social distancing measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the holiday is bound to look gravely different in 2020. This will inevitably distort the sales of Halloween costumes, decorations, haunted attractions, candy and more. Host Dan Loney of "Wharton Business Daily" will talk with executives who are finding innovative ways to keep their business alive in the grip of a global pandemic. Airs Friday, October 30 at 11:00 am ET.

For more information and a full schedule of SiriusXM's Halloween programming, please visit https://www.siriusxm.com/halloween.

SiriusXM subscribers can listen to SiriusXM's Halloween programming beginning on Thursday, October 15 via SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices, including smart TVs, devices with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. SiriusXM has special offers for new subscribers including three months of a SiriusXM Essential Streaming subscription for Free. To see Offer Details and to subscribe, visit www.SiriusXM.com/free3.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in the U.S., and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora together reach more than 100 million people each month with their audio products. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is adversely impacting our business; our substantial competition that is likely to increase over time; our efforts to attract and retain subscribers and listeners, or convert listeners into subscribers, which may not be successful, and may adversely affect our business; our Pandora ad-supported business has suffered a loss of monthly active users, which may adversely affect our Pandora business; privacy and data security laws and regulations may hinder our ability to market our services, sell advertising and impose legal liabilities; we engage in extensive marketing efforts and the continued effectiveness of those efforts are an important part of our business; consumer protection laws and our failure to comply with them could damage our business; a substantial number of our Sirius XM subscribers periodically cancel their subscriptions and we cannot predict how successful we will be at retaining customers; our ability to profitably attract and retain subscribers to our Sirius XM service as our marketing efforts reach more price-sensitive consumers is uncertain; our failure to convince advertisers of the benefits of our Pandora ad-supported service could harm our business; if we are unable to maintain revenue growth from our advertising products, particularly in mobile advertising, our results of operations will be adversely affected; if we fail to accurately predict and play music, comedy or other content that our Pandora listeners enjoy, we may fail to retain existing and attract new listeners; if we fail to protect the security of personal information about our customers, we could be subject to costly government enforcement actions and private litigation and our reputation could suffer; interruption or failure of our information technology and communications systems could impair the delivery of our service and harm our business; we rely on third parties for the operation of our business, and the failure of third parties to perform could adversely affect our business; our business depends in part upon the auto industry; our Pandora business depends in part upon consumer electronics manufacturers; the market for music rights is changing and is subject to significant uncertainties; our ability to offer interactive features in our Pandora services depends upon maintaining licenses with copyright owners; the rates we must pay for "mechanical rights" to use musical works on our Pandora service have increased substantially and these new rates may adversely affect our business; failure of our satellites would significantly damage our business; our Sirius XM service may experience harmful interference from wireless operations; failure to comply with FCC requirements could damage our business; economic conditions, including advertising budgets and discretionary spending, may adversely affect our business and operating results; if we are unable to attract and retain qualified personnel, our business could be harmed; we may not realize the benefits of acquisitions or other strategic investments and initiatives, including the acquisition of Pandora; our use of pre-1972 sound recordings on our Pandora service could result in additional costs; we may from time to time modify our business plan, and these changes could adversely affect us and our financial condition; we have a significant amount of indebtedness, and our debt contains certain covenants that restrict our operations; our facilities could be damaged by natural catastrophes or terrorist activities; the unfavorable outcome of pending or future litigation could have an adverse impact on our operations and financial condition; failure to protect our intellectual property or actions by third parties to enforce their intellectual property rights could substantially harm our business and operating results; some of our services and technologies may use "open source" software, which may restrict how we use or distribute our services or require that we release the source code subject to those licenses; rapid technological and industry changes and new entrants could adversely impact our services; existing or future laws and regulations could harm our business; we may be exposed to liabilities that other entertainment service providers would not customarily be subject to; our business and prospects depend on the strength of our brands; we are a "controlled company" within the meaning of the NASDAQ listing rules and, as a result, qualify for, and rely on, exemptions from certain corporate governance requirements; while we currently pay a quarterly cash dividend to holders of our common stock, we may change our dividend policy at any time; and our principal stockholder has significant influence, including over actions requiring stockholder approval, and its interests may differ from the interests of other holders of our common stock. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Source: SiriusXM

Media contact:

Chelsea Kaufman

[email protected]

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Related Links

http://www.siriusxm.com

