SiriusXM And SoulCycle Team Up To Launch 'SoulCycle Radio'

SiriusXM's SoulCycle Radio will feature the same inspirational energy as a class, taking listeners on a transformative journey. The channel will be dedicated to playlists created by SoulCycle's famed instructors including top artists and songs from SoulCycle classes nationwide, mixed with instructors sharing inspirational messages on mindfulness and healthy living. SiriusXM will also livestream the brand's Sound by SoulCycle concert series, which has been headlined by Ciara, The Chainsmokers, Louis the Child, and Elley Duhé. The next concert will feature Mark Ronson in August in New York.

SoulCycle Radio is scheduled to launch later this summer on SiriusXM channel 4 and through the SiriusXM app on smartphones and other connected devices.

Pandora will feature elements of the SiriusXM SoulCycle channel with playlists from SoulCycle instructors, their inspirational messages, and exclusive Sound by SoulCycle concert audio. SiriusXM's SoulCycle Radio on Pandora will be available for streaming later this summer. SiriusXM and SoulCycle will also team up on exclusive branded partnership opportunities aimed at both devoted riders and listeners.

"Wherever you live, this new channel will allow SoulCycle riders to extend their experience throughout the day, and for those who are uninitiated, to get a taste of what it's like to be part of this high-energy, inspired community," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "SoulCycle has an incredibly devoted fan base nationally because of its great lifestyle program fueled by outstanding music playlists and classes led by dynamic, inspiring instructors. Listeners can now get their SoulCycle fix any time of day and wherever they are."

"At SoulCycle, music is what connects us, moves us, and inspires us," said Melanie Whelan, CEO of SoulCycle. "With SoulCycle Radio on SiriusXM, we can reach our riders wherever they are in their day-to-day lives, as well as reach people who may not have yet experienced the motivational magic that is SoulCycle."

"Launching SoulCycle Radio on SiriusXM will bring our music to an audience of millions and is a natural way to feature our instructors, their creativity and their relationships with artists," said Gregory Gittrich, Chief Commercial Officer of SoulCycle. "Our listeners — both our existing community and newcomers — will feel joyful, motivated, and inspired to take on the world."

SiriusXM subscribers will be able to listen on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers, and more. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/streaming to learn more.

About SoulCycle

The SoulCycle Experience: SoulCycle is the leading lifestyle brand redefining health and happiness through unique mind-body-soul experiences. More than 20,000 riders take SoulCycle classes every day to ride through struggles, strengthen their bodies, empower their minds and find joy in movement to become the best version of themselves. SoulCycle was founded on a few simple ideas: That fitness could be a physical, musical and inspirational experience, and one that you look forward to. With transformative class offerings, a devoted and loyal community, world-class, one-of-a-kind instructors, and unparalleled hospitality within our studios, SoulCycle serves an important purpose: move people to move the world.

SoulCycle transformed boutique fitness with the launch of its signature indoor cycling class in New York City in 2006, and has since continued to innovate and grow for its community. There are currently more than 90 studios across North America, Canada and internationally in the UK. In addition to offering a one-of-a-kind fitness experience, studios are popular retail destinations, and the brand recently launched its first proprietary apparel collection, Soul by SoulCycle. In 2018, SoulCycle introduced a media division that transcends studio walls and brings the SoulCycle experience to a global audience through music, digital programming and experiential events.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest audio entertainment company, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription- and advertising-supported audio products. With the recent addition of Pandora, the largest streaming music provider in the U.S., SiriusXM reaches more than 100 million people with its audio products. For more about the new SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

Source: SiriusXM

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

