SiriusXM Announces "SiriusXM Sports Pass," A New All-in-One Audio Subscription for Sports Fans

SiriusXM Sports Pass brings together all SiriusXM sports content, including every game and every channel, for only $5 a month

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM today announced SiriusXM Sports Pass, a new subscription plan built for sports fans whose season never ends. SiriusXM Sports Pass will keep fans connected to the teams, hometown voices and sports conversations they love by bringing together SiriusXM's unmatched sports audio lineup into one low-priced subscription. Listeners will get every live game and event SiriusXM carries, along with local sports talk, exclusive sports channels, national sports voices, expert analysis and podcasts.

Launching September 1, as the college and NFL football seasons get underway, SiriusXM Sports Pass will be available to new subscribers in the U.S. for only $5 per month, or $49 for the year. SiriusXM's full sports programming lineup will also continue to be available in our most popular subscription plans, including Platinum, All-Access and Music and Entertainment. This will include the recently announced 23 local Audacy sports stations, including WFAN in New York, as well as the addition of ESPN LA 710, all joining the SiriusXM lineup on September 1.

Sports remains one of SiriusXM's strongest competitive advantages and an increasingly important driver of engagement, with more subscribers tuning in to sports than ever before. The average U.S. sports fan spends six hours and 26 minutes a day listening to audio - over two hours more than the average American1. SiriusXM Sports Pass is built for that always-on fan, bringing live games and the daily sports conversation together in one place, wherever they listen.

"Every new channel, artist performance, live event, and creator collaboration advances our vision for the future of audio: making SiriusXM a home for fandom, where listeners can go deeper into the things they love and feel part of a lasting community," said Jennifer Witz, Chief Executive Officer, SiriusXM. "SiriusXM Sports Pass brings that vision to life for sports fans by putting every game and event we carry, hometown voices, national personalities and the daily sports conversation into one simple, affordable subscription. No matter who you cheer for or where you listen, it brings you closer to the teams and voices that matter most to you."

SiriusXM Sports Pass will feature hundreds of channels and podcasts between the in-car and SiriusXM app experience, including:

Live Game and Event Broadcasts

Every home and away NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL game broadcast; every NASCAR, IndyCar and Formula 1 race; PGA TOUR events and golf's major championships; WWE Premium Live Events including WrestleMania; soccer matches from the U.S. and abroad; tennis; college football, basketball, baseball, softball, hockey and lacrosse; and more.

Exclusive SiriusXM Sports Channels

Mad Dog Sports Radio

SiriusXM NFL Radio

MLB Network Radio

SiriusXM NBA Radio

NHL Network Radio

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation

F1 on SiriusXM

SiriusXM College Sports Radio

SiriusXM ACC Radio

SiriusXM Big Ten Radio

SiriusXM SEC Radio

SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio

SiriusXM FC

WWE Radio

SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio

National Sports Media Brands

ESPN Radio

ESPN Xtra

ESPN Podcasts

Fox Sports on SiriusXM

NBC Sports Radio

Westwood One Sports

VSiN

Local Sports Stations

WFAN (New York)

ESPN LA 710 (Los Angeles)

97.1 The Fan (Los Angeles)

104.3 The Score (Chicago)

95.7 The Game (San Francisco)

105.3 The Fan (Dallas)

95.7 The Fan (Houston)

92.9 The Game (Atlanta)

106.7 The Fan (Washington, D.C.)

The Team 980 (Washington, D.C.)

SportsRadio 94WIP (Philadelphia)

WEEI 93.7 (Boston)

104.3 WQAM (Miami)

97.1 The Ticket (Detroit)

97.3 The Fan (San Diego)

105.1 The Fan (Portland)

105.7 The Fan (Baltimore)

ESPN 1320 (Sacramento)

93.7 The Fan (Pittsburgh)

96.5 The Fan (Kansas City)

92.3 The Fan (Cleveland)

105.7 The Fan (Milwaukee)

92.9 ESPN (Memphis)

WGR 550 Sports Radio (Buffalo)

While listeners will get access to every live game and event broadcast both in their car and on the SiriusXM app, certain channels - including some local sports stations and team-specific play-by-play channels - will only be available via the app and in vehicles with SiriusXM with 360L radios.

For more information on SiriusXM's extensive sports programming, please visit www.siriusxm.com/sports

About Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a complete ecosystem of advertising solutions through SiriusXM Media and AdsWizz. SiriusXM offers live, on-demand, and human-curated programming across music, talk, news, sports, and podcasts, and the company reaches approximately 255 million monthly listeners across its platforms. With deep automotive manufacturer relationships and unique spectrum assets, SiriusXM is built to reach listeners wherever they are. The company connects fans to the voices, creators, and moments they love - creating communities where listeners engage, participate, and belong. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: https://www.siriusxm.com/

1 Edison Research, Sports Audio Report 2024

Source: SiriusXM

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SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.