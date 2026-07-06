SiriusXM to Report Second Quarter 2026 Operating and Financial Results

NEW YORK, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI) will release its second quarter 2026 operating and financial results on Thursday, July 30, 2026. The company will host an investor conference call that morning at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss results. A live webcast of the call will be available on the SiriusXM Investor Relations website at https://investor.siriusxm.com.

About Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions. Together, SiriusXM reaches a combined monthly audience of approximately 255 million listeners. SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and sports. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

Source: SiriusXM

Investor contact:

Jennifer DiGrazia

1 (818) 384-4543

[email protected]

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.