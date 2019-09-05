SiriusXM Celebrates NFL's 100th Season with New 20-Part Podcast Series

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM will celebrate the NFL's 100th season with a new podcast series that will showcase the NFL's greatest memories and will air on both SiriusXM and Pandora.

The NFL 100 Greatest podcast is a specially-produced 20-episode series counting down the greatest NFL memories in five categories -- Plays, Games, Characters, Game Changers and Teams. Produced in conjunction with NFL Films and voiced by longtime NFL broadcaster James Brown, the podcast is an original audio version of the NFL 100 Greatest series airing on NFL Network. The series will feature hundreds of interviews with celebrities and current and former NFL stars.

Two new podcast episodes will debut each Friday night starting on September 13 at 10:00 pm ET and 11:00 pm ET with episodes focused on the Greatest Plays. New episodes will debut at 11:00 pm ET and midnight ET each Friday thereafter. The podcasts will debut on SiriusXM NFL Radio and be available immediately after on SiriusXM On Demand and on Pandora.

"We couldn't be more excited to team up with NFL Films to produce this one-of-a-kind podcast series that looks back at the league's rich history and will be available to both our SiriusXM and Pandora listeners," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's Chief Content Officer. "Voiced by the iconic James Brown and featuring memories and commentary from celebrities and NFL greats, this will be a must-listen for anyone who is a fan of the game. SiriusXM NFL Radio has long established itself as a must listen for NFL fans and working with NFL Films we have created this podcast series that meets the top quality of audio content our listeners have come to expect."

"We are excited to be working with our partner SiriusXM to continue the celebration of our 100th season," said Ross Ketover, Senior Executive NFL Films. "The NFL 100 Greatest series will give fans an incredible look back at our game's best moments, and this partnership will allow us to bring these stories to SiriusXM and Pandora listeners."

"Long before I was involved with the NFL as a broadcaster I was an avid fan of the game, and I'm very proud to celebrate its 100th season by being a part of this series and sharing so many great memories with SiriusXM and Pandora listeners," said Brown, who has covered the NFL for more than 30 years. "NFL 100 Greatest is a wonderful trip back in time, and NFL fans are going to really enjoy it."

The NFL 100 Greatest TV series will air every Friday night on NFL Network, with two back-to-back episodes at 8:00 pm ET & 9:00 pm ET across weeks 2-11.

The NFL begins its 100th season tonight (8:20 pm ET) when the Green Bay Packers visit the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. SiriusXM offers fans comprehensive coverage throughout the year with live broadcasts of every game through Super Bowl LIV on SiriusXM radios, and also on the SiriusXM app and at SiriusXM.com for authenticated subscribers with the SiriusXM All Access package. Weekly schedules can be found at SiriusXM.com/nflschedule19.

In addition to live play-by-play, subscribers continue to get daily 24/7 NFL talk on the SiriusXM NFL Radio channel, which is entering its 16th season offering in-depth coverage of the league. Fans can tune in to SiriusXM NFL Radio on SiriusXM radios and authenticated subscribers can also get SiriusXM NFL Radio programming on the SiriusXM app and On Demand. The daily programming lineup features shows hosted by NFL experts and interviews with players, coaches and executives from around the league, plus coverage of the NFL's marquee events.

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre returns to the SiriusXM airwaves this season to host his weekly show on SiriusXM NFL Radio every Tuesday at noon ET.

SiriusXM NFL Radio's team of analysts also includes Hall of Famers Gil Brandt, Derrick Brooks, Tim Brown, James Lofton, Anthony Munoz and Bill Polian, as well as former NFL executives and coaches Mark Dominik, Pat Kirwan and Charlie Weis, and former players Erik Coleman, Charles Davis, David Diehl, Bruce Gradkowski, A.J. Hawk, Torry Holt, Brad Hopkins, Ed McCaffrey, Jim Miller, Kirk Morrison, Brady Quinn, Geoff Schwartz and Solomon Wilcots. New to the SiriusXM NFL Radio roster this year will be former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum and former league veterans Alex Boone, Max Starks and Eric Winston.

Jim Miller and Pat Kirwan will host a special edition of their daily show, Movin' The Chains, live from the "NFL Kickoff" events at Soldier Field in Chicago tonight before the Packers-Bears game (4:00 – 7:30 pm ET).

Go to SiriusXM.com/NFLonSXM for more info. Keep up with SiriusXM NFL Radio on Twitter and Instagram.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest audio entertainment company, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription- and advertising-supported audio products. With the recent addition of Pandora, the largest streaming music provider in the U.S., SiriusXM reaches more than 100 million people with its audio products.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: our substantial competition, which is likely to increase over time; our ability to attract or increase the number of subscribers, which is uncertain; our ability to profitably attract and retain more price-sensitive consumers; failure to protect the security of personal information about our customers; interference to our service from wireless operations; a decline in the effectiveness of our extensive marketing efforts; consumer protection laws and their enforcement; our failure to realize benefits of acquisitions or other strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of Pandora Media, Inc.; unfavorable outcomes of pending or future litigation; the market for music rights, which is changing and subject to uncertainties; our dependence upon the auto industry; general economic conditions; existing or future government laws and regulations could harm our business; failure of our satellites would significantly damage our business; the interruption or failure of our information technology and communications systems; rapid technological and industry changes; failure of third parties to perform; our failure to comply with FCC requirements; modifications to our business plan; our indebtedness; damage to our studios, networks or other facilities as a result of terrorism or natural catastrophes; our principal stockholder has significant influence over our affairs and over actions requiring stockholder approval and its interests may differ from interests of other holders of our common stock; impairment of our business by third-party intellectual property rights; and changes to our dividend policies which could occur at any time. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

