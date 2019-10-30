SiriusXM Coming to the Google Assistant

With the Google Assistant, SiriusXM subscribers will be able to use their voice to navigate through SiriusXM's wide array of music and talk programming in a natural, conversational way. Subscribers will be able to simply ask the Google Assistant to play a SiriusXM channel by saying, for example, "Hey Google, play The Beatles Channel on SiriusXM."

Music lovers will be able to use the Google Assistant to enjoy SiriusXM's hundreds of commercial-free music channels. This includes exclusive artist-based channels like Tom Petty Radio, Eminem's Shade 45, The Garth Channel, and LL COOL J's Rock the Bells Radio, plus more than 100 recently added SiriusXM Xtra channels that deliver music for every mood and occasion.

Subscribers can also get Howard Stern's two exclusive SiriusXM channels and a host of other channels carrying spoken word programming from the worlds of sports, entertainment, news, lifestyle and comedy. This includes SiriusXM channels from popular brands like Netflix, Barstool Sports and The TODAY Show, one-of-a-kind personalities such as Jenny McCarthy, Kevin Hart, Andy Cohen, Joel Osteen and Chris "Mad Dog'" Russo, enlightening and instructive channels such as Doctor Radio Powered by NYU Langone Health, and much more. For more on all that SiriusXM offers go to SiriusXM.com .

Later this year, subscribers with a Nest Hub or Nest Hub Max will be able to watch SiriusXM video, giving them access to a selection of video clips curated specifically for the Google Assistant that will allow them to see exclusive in-studio performances, interviews and other entertaining moments at SiriusXM.

"The Google Assistant and Google Nest's portfolio of connected home devices, including the Google Home and Nest Hub, utilize intuitive voice recognition technology that make them a great way for subscribers to experience SiriusXM's compelling and exclusive content in the home," said Jennifer Witz, SiriusXM's President, Sales, Marketing and Operations. "We are excited to add Google Nest and Google Home devices to the roster of in-home listening options for our subscribers with streaming access, which now number more than 30 million. Teaming up with Google to deliver great deals on our unparalleled bundle of programming and Google's outstanding products is a win-win for consumers this holiday season."

Google and SiriusXM expect to introduce a combination of offers to consumers. With any purchase of a Google Nest or Google Home device, eligible customers will be able to get three months of SiriusXM programming free. Eligible customers who already own a Google Nest or Google Home device are expected to be offered three months of SiriusXM free with the purchase of a SiriusXM All Access or SiriusXM Premier Streaming subscription. SiriusXM also plans to offer SiriusXM Select, SiriusXM All Access and SiriusXM Premier Streaming subscriptions at promotional rates that will be bundled with a Google Nest Hub. Each such consumer offer will be governed by their Offer Details and the related terms and conditions.

The new availability of SiriusXM on the Google Assistant is the latest collaboration between Google and SiriusXM. Earlier this year the SiriusXM app launched on Android TV, and SiriusXM subscribers can also cast their favorite SiriusXM programming from their phone, tablet or Chrome browser to TVs or speakers using Chromecast.

SiriusXM offers various subscription levels. Go to SiriusXM.com/subscriptions for more details on the programming and packages that SiriusXM offers subscribers in the car, at home, on a phone, online and on connected home devices.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest audio entertainment company, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription- and advertising-supported audio products. With the recent addition of Pandora, the largest streaming music provider in the U.S., SiriusXM reaches more than 100 million people with its audio products. For more about the new SiriusXM, please go to: SiriusXM.com .

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: our substantial competition, which is likely to increase over time; our ability to attract or increase the number of subscribers, which is uncertain; our ability to profitably attract and retain more price-sensitive consumers; failure to protect the security of personal information about our customers; interference to our service from wireless operations; a decline in the effectiveness of our extensive marketing efforts; consumer protection laws and their enforcement; our failure to realize benefits of acquisitions or other strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of Pandora Media, Inc.; unfavorable outcomes of pending or future litigation; the market for music rights, which is changing and subject to uncertainties; our dependence upon the auto industry; general economic conditions; existing or future government laws and regulations could harm our business; failure of our satellites would significantly damage our business; the interruption or failure of our information technology and communications systems; rapid technological and industry changes; failure of third parties to perform; our failure to comply with FCC requirements; modifications to our business plan; our indebtedness; damage to our studios, networks or other facilities as a result of terrorism or natural catastrophes; our principal stockholder has significant influence over our affairs and over actions requiring stockholder approval and its interests may differ from interests of other holders of our common stock; impairment of our business by third-party intellectual property rights; and changes to our dividend policies which could occur at any time. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site ( http://www.sec.gov ). The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

