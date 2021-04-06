SiriusXM Connected Vehicle Expands into Mexico with NissanConnect® Services powered by SiriusXM

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirius XM Connected Vehicle Services Inc., a provider of connected services to vehicle manufacturers, has launched service in Mexico through NissanConnect® Services powered by SiriusXM. Drivers in Mexico in select 2021 Nissan Sentra and Nissan Kicks vehicles will have access to the suite of connected safety and convenience services that SiriusXM Connected Vehicle currently provides for Nissan and INFINITI vehicles in the United States and Canada.

NissanConnect® Services-equipped vehicles come with a six-month trial subscription to SiriusXM Connected Vehicle's Premium service and buyers will have access to features including:

Automatic Collision Notification

Emergency Call

Connection to Roadside Assistance

Destination Assistance

My Car Finder

Nissan Concierge

Stolen Vehicle Locator

Remote Engine Start/Stop

Valet Alert

Buyers will also receive a five year subscription to its Select Services inclusive of Remote Door Lock/Unlock, In-Vehicle Messaging and Maintenance Alerts.

"We are excited to adapt and leverage the flexibility of our platform to expand our current service delivery. This launch allows for an improved driving experience for those equipped vehicles within Mexico and enables drivers to move between the United States and Mexico and remain covered by the same network," said John Jasper, Senior Vice President and General Manager at SiriusXM Connected Vehicle.

In Mexico, the connected vehicle services are currently available on 2021 Nissan Sentra – on Exclusive grade – and 2021 Nissan Kicks – on Platinum grade – with several other Nissan and INFINITI vehicles anticipated to be added later in 2021.

"NissanConnect® Services provides a wide range of intelligent mobility, convenience, entertainment and safety services and we are pleased to offer this technology to our customers in Mexico," said Claudia Rodríguez, Strategic Projects and Customer Experience director, Nissan Mexicana.

The coverage area for the services includes most of Mexico and is supported by Spanish-language call centers.

Consumers can find more information at this link: https://www.nissan.com.mx/nissan-connect.html

SiriusXM Connected Vehicle provides safety, security and convenience services, through technology integrated into over 12 million vehicles, across multiple automotive makes and models in North America.

About Sirius XM Connected Vehicle Services

Sirius XM Connected Vehicle Services Inc., a subsidiary of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI), delivers one of the most broadly adopted connected vehicle platforms in North America, providing safety, security and convenience services to owners of many vehicle makes and models from various manufacturers. These services include automatic crash notification, enhanced roadside assistance, remote door unlock, remote engine start, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, turn-by-turn navigation, integration with smart home devices and more.

For more info on SiriusXM Connected Vehicle, visit www.siriusxmcvs.com.

