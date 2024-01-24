SiriusXM Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0266 per share of common stock. This regular quarterly dividend is payable in cash on February 23, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 9, 2024.

About Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions. Reaching a combined monthly audience of approximately 150 million listeners, SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and sports. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

Source: SiriusXM

Investor contacts:

Hooper Stevens

212-901-6718

[email protected]

Natalie Candela

212-901-6672

[email protected]

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.