SiriusXM Giving Listeners "Good Vibrations: The Beach Boys Channel"

Good Vibrations: The Beach Boys Channel gives SiriusXM listeners a channel that, for an entire summer, will evoke sunshine, surf, cool cars, and good times. The channel will feature not only the band's hits and rarities, it will also include guest DJs and stories from original band members Brian Wilson, Mike Love and Al Jardine, along with longtime keyboardist and vocalist Bruce Johnston, guitarist David Marks, and percussionist John Stamos, all discussing song inspiration, their careers and lives on the road, memories of founding members Carl and Dennis Wilson, and, of course, a whole lot of fun, fun, fun.

Subscribers will also hear alternative and live versions of their favorite songs, studio chatter, rarely heard rehearsal takes, and anecdotes about The Beach Boys from other musicians and celebrities. Listener requests will be taken on 833-FUNFUNFUN.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of The Beach Boys' induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. And the band has just announced the June 8 release of 'The Beach Boys With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra' (Capitol/UMe), an album that pairs The Beach Boys' original vocal performances with new symphonic arrangements, recently recorded by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at Abbey Road Studios.

"The Beach Boys' music is one of the bedrocks of American popular music and is still present in our lives today. We are excited to follow the band from their California roots in the early 1960s through to today, so we can launch The Beach Boys ultimate exclusive channel for SiriusXM listeners," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer of SiriusXM. "It's been a thrill working with the whole band in bringing their body of work, in all its joy and phenomenal range, to our subscribers. Without The Beach Boys, music, and summer, wouldn't be the same."

Singer, songwriter, producer, arranger and co-founder Brian Wilson underscores the importance of the channel. "People need to be sung to," he said. "Hearing our music on the radio for the first time was quite a moving experience. We hope that with this SirusXM channel, The Beach Boys have yet another way to sing to the people."

"It's a blessing that as kids from Southern California we were able to document our lives and share that experience with our music. We're excited that Good Vibrations: The Beach Boys Channel allows everyone to continue to share that experience," said Mike Love, singer, songwriter, and co-founder.

Al Jardine, The Beach Boys' rhythm guitarist, vocalist and co-founder spoke to SiriusXM about the channel, "We've always said the magic musical serum is joy, and we all need more joy in our lives. SiriusXM helps us bring that joy to all of our fans - past, present, and future."

"What a thrill it is for us to work with SiriusXM on an exclusive The Beach Boys channel," said Jerry Schilling, President of Brother Records, Inc., The Beach Boys Management Company. "For the first time, America's band will be heard coast to coast, 24/7."

SiriusXM's Good Vibrations: The Beach Boys Channel will launch on Thursday, May 24 at 12:00 pm ET and will run through the summer, via satellite on channel 4, and through the SiriusXM app on smartphones and other connected devices, as well as online at http://siriusxm.com.

SiriusXM subscribers will be able to tune into Good Vibrations: The Beach Boys Channel (channel 4) beginning on Thursday, May 24 on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to http://www.siriusxm.com/streaming to learn more.

