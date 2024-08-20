SiriusXM Inks New Multi-Year Agreement with Alex Cooper, the World's Leading Female Podcaster; "Call Her Daddy" Finds a New Home

SiriusXM gains exclusive audio and video advertising sales rights to Unwell Network's entire roster

Extensive exclusive content to debut on SiriusXM in 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI) announced an extensive new, multi-year agreement with global podcast powerhouse Alex Cooper, host and executive producer behind the top-ranking podcast "Call Her Daddy." The new deal features a comprehensive programming development strategy for exclusive content with SiriusXM, expected to begin rolling out in 2025. It also brings SiriusXM exclusive advertising and distribution rights, content, events, and more for Alex Cooper's flagship podcast, as well as Unwell's popular lineup of shows, to the audio entertainment company and its industry-leading SiriusXM Podcast Network.

"I am beyond excited to work with SiriusXM," said Alex Cooper. "The Daddy Gang will always be my top priority, and with SiriusXM we will continue to find new ways to evolve and provide my listeners the best experience. The Daddy Gang wants more, so we're getting ready to give them more…I can't wait for this new chapter to begin."

"Alex's fearless, unfiltered approach, where no topic is off the table, has created a passionate and dedicated fanbase that is unmatched in podcasting and perfectly aligns with the content that SiriusXM subscribers have come to love and expect from us," said Scott Greenstein, President, and Chief Content Officer at SiriusXM. "SiriusXM is the perfect home for Alex to continue her amazing growth trajectory, with our unique ability to introduce her and her growing roster of standout talent to new listeners, as well as super-serve her core fans with new content. Alex is the voice of a new generation, and I can't wait to see what we do together in the years to come."

SiriusXM Media, the company's advertising division, has also secured exclusive global ad sales rights to the video and audio editions of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast hosted by Cooper as well as Unwell Network's complete slate of current and future shows, including "Hot Mess with Alix Earle," "Pretty Lonesome with Madeline Argy," "Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey," and "In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele." The SiriusXM Podcast Network reaches 1 in 2 podcast listeners in the US each month, and with the addition of these Unwell Network podcasts, it will be easier than ever for advertisers to tap into the power of podcasting at scale with ease, courtesy of SiriusXM Media.

Since its launch in 2018, "Call Her Daddy" has amassed a massive following, evolving into a cultural phenomenon and global movement, consistently ranking as one of the most-listened-to podcasts worldwide. Hailed by TIME Magazine as "arguably the most successful woman in podcasting," Cooper began to blaze a path through the podcasting medium that had never existed before: a space where women were encouraged, empowered, and emboldened to share their unapologetic stories and truths. "Call Her Daddy" has attracted millions of listeners per episode, earning its place as the number one podcast for women on Spotify globally.

As the most listened-to female podcaster in the world, Alex has evolved as "Gen Z's Barbara Walters," according to Rolling Stone, and continues to break all boundaries by shattering stigmas and stomping on misogyny, all while keeping mental health and personal empowerment at the forefront. Her thought-provoking conversations are meticulously designed to explore wide-ranging topics such as life experiences, culture, health, relationships, and more, through her lens of comedy and extreme candor. To the millions of devoted Gen-Z and millennial listeners coined "The Daddy Gang," the "Call Her Daddy" brand represents a new set of values and standards, with many quotes and phrases permeating pop-culture vernacular. Recent Call Her Daddy guests include Jane Fonda, Post Malone, Gwyneth Paltrow, Hailey Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Zayn, Janelle Monáe, Kim Petras, Shay Mitchell, Christina Aguilera, John Mayer, Brazilian pop superstar Anitta, Madison Beer, Lil Dicky, John Legend, Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine, and Chelsea Handler, among others.

Most recently, Cooper launched media company, Trending, and its subsidiary Unwell Audio Network, LLC, alongside her husband and business partner Matt Kaplan of Ace Entertainment. This media venture will elevate the voices and stories of Gen Z. Unwell Network's initial talent signings include top creators and influencers who will work with Cooper and the Unwell team to develop a variety of multiplatform concepts and projects.

Unwell Network joins the unparalleled lineup of podcasts and media companies represented exclusively by SiriusXM Media, including SmartLess Media and its hit show "SmartLess" with Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes; Ashley Flowers' audiochuck and its chart-topping "Crime Junkie;" Crooked Media and its flagship "Pod Save America;" and many more, in addition to SiriusXM's own award-winning shows such as "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" and the complete Team Coco roster, "99% Invisible," and "How Did This Get Made?".

Podcasts play a central role in the new SiriusXM app, which features transcription, playback speed adjustment, key moment markers, auto downloads, and an expanded library. Additionally, "Call Her Daddy" episodes will be available ad-free on SiriusXM Podcasts+, SiriusXM's premium podcast subscription available directly in Apple Podcasts. With discovery at the heart of the listening experience, SiriusXM offers new platforms for Alex Cooper, Alix Earle, Madeline Argy, Harry Jowsey, Owen Thiele and more to engage and connect with fans and listeners.

About The Unwell Network

The Unwell Network is a platform for this generation's unique voices that embrace social challenges and personal insecurities through honest conversation. The Unwell Network produces experiences for the most sought-after creators and talent across pop-culture, beauty, fashion, lifestyle, and more.

About Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions. Reaching a combined monthly audience of approximately 150 million listeners, SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and sports. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

