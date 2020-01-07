SiriusXM Introduces New Aftermarket Radio - SiriusXM Tour™ - Featuring SiriusXM with 360L

Using SiriusXM with 360L functionality, SiriusXM Tour delivers content via both satellite and streaming, seamlessly switching between both. This gives listeners access to more than 300 live SiriusXM channels plus content from SiriusXM's On Demand library, which offers more than 10,000 hours of archived shows, exclusive interviews and audio documentaries. SiriusXM Tour will also feature SiriusXM's Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora, which employ Pandora's unrivaled listener personalization technology and draw from SiriusXM's music library to allow subscribers to create their own unique channels based on their favorite artists.

"SiriusXM with 360L is revolutionizing the way people listen to audio in the car, and with the all-new SiriusXM Tour plug and play radio new and existing subscribers will have the freedom to experience its benefits in the car and at home on an intuitive and user-friendly portable radio," said Joe Verbrugge, SiriusXM's EVP and Division President, Connected Vehicle.

Like all of SiriusXM's dock and play radios, SiriusXM Tour is usable anywhere – in a vehicle, at home or in an office, and even outdoors – with available accessories. SiriusXM Tour can be connected to the Internet via WiFi connection in the home or mobile WiFi hotspot in the car.

Additional features available on the SiriusXM Tour include: channel navigating and tuning via voice commands; personalized "For You" recommendations that are based on listening history and preferences; SiriusXM's 100+ Xtra Music Channels curated across genres and eras for any mood, occasion or activity; an enhanced sports play-by-play offering that makes it easier to find the favorite teams when it is game time and displays games in progress with scores; and the ability to receive software updates.

SiriusXM Tour is expected to be available in May at retail locations and stores nationwide including Best Buy and SiriusXM.com. At launch, SiriusXM Tour can be purchased with a vehicle kit. Additional accessories will be available at retail locations and shop.siriusxm.com.

SiriusXM Tour has not been authorized as required by the rules of the Federal Communications Commission. This device is not and may not be offered for sale or sold until such authorization is obtained.

The content and features available on SiriusXM Tour will vary based on the SiriusXM subscription purchased. SiriusXM All Access is SiriusXM's most extensive subscription package and allows subscribers to enjoy the full breadth and depth of content. For more info on what channels and features are available on various SiriusXM subscriptions visit www.SiriusXM.com/subscriptions .

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in the U.S., and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora together reach more than 100 million people each month with their audio products. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers and directly to consumers through aftermarket devices. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: our substantial competition, which is likely to increase over time; our ability to attract or increase the number of subscribers, which is uncertain; our ability to profitably attract and retain more price-sensitive consumers; failure to protect the security of personal information about our customers; interference to our service from wireless operations; a decline in the effectiveness of our extensive marketing efforts; consumer protection laws and their enforcement; our failure to realize benefits of acquisitions or other strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of Pandora Media, Inc.; unfavorable outcomes of pending or future litigation; the market for music rights, which is changing and subject to uncertainties; our dependence upon the auto industry; general economic conditions; existing or future government laws and regulations could harm our business; failure of our satellites would significantly damage our business; the interruption or failure of our information technology and communications systems; rapid technological and industry changes; failure of third parties to perform; our failure to comply with FCC requirements; modifications to our business plan; our indebtedness; damage to our studios, networks or other three facilities as a result of terrorism or natural catastrophes; our principal stockholder has significant influence over our affairs and over actions requiring stockholder approval and its interests may differ from interests of other holders of our common stock; impairment of our business by third-party intellectual property rights; and changes to our dividend policies which could occur at any time. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, in each case, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Source: SiriusXM

Media contacts for SiriusXM:

Andrew FitzPatrick, Andrew.FitzPatrick@SiriusXM.com

Kevin Bruns, Kevin.Bruns@SiriusXM.com

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Related Links

http://www.siriusxm.com

