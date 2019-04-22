SiriusXM Introduces New Streaming Subscription Package; Makes It Easier Than Ever To Subscribe and Listen Without a Car

NEW YORK, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today approximately two-thirds* of people in the U.S. (ages 12+) stream their audio entertainment, and to meet that growing universe of listeners, SiriusXM is expanding its subscription choices and introducing the new, low cost, "Essential" streaming-only package.

SiriusXM is the premier provider of audio entertainment for people in their cars. For those who don't have a car, or don't use one very much, this new package makes it easier and more affordable than ever to enjoy the advantages of SiriusXM, with no car required. The Essential package features more than 300 channels and is priced at $1 for the first three months, then $8 per month thereafter. To subscribe, visit SiriusXM.com/Essential/Three-Months.

Listeners who subscribe to the Essential package will have several options for listening to SiriusXM, including on their smartphones and tablets via the SiriusXM app, via the SiriusXM.com web player, and on connected devices in the home including devices with Amazon Alexa, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV, smart TVs, Sonos speakers, Xbox, Sony PlayStation, and more.

"The strength of SiriusXM's programming is evident in the tens of millions of people who subscribe and listen in their cars year after year. We've now created the Essential subscription as an appealing option for the many people, particularly younger consumers, who don't have a car or don't spend a lot of time in their car," said Matt Epstein, Vice President of Marketing, SiriusXM Outside the Car. "On SiriusXM, listeners will find more innovative formats and expertly-curated commercial-free music channels, live performances, plus a very deep lineup of news, entertainment, comedy and sports talk. The Essential package offers an attractive bundle of content at a competitively low price among streaming services. Also, and this is extremely important, our streaming subscribers get access to all of this content in the kind of user-friendly, 'lean back' way that makes it easier to find the music or shows that they like best."

Subscribers to the Essential package will get SiriusXM's full lineup of music programming, featuring 200+ channels of expertly curated, commercial-free music channels from virtually every genre. This includes artist-branded music channels like Diplo's Revolution, The Garth Channel and Emimen's Shade 45, concept-based channels like the popular Pop Rocks, Coffee House and Yacht Rock Radio channels, and the new Pandora NOW channel, which showcases the most listened to and fastest-trending new music on Pandora. The Essential package also features more than 100 recently added SiriusXM Xtra channels that promise more music and the ability to skip through songs to find just the right one to match the mood or activity.

With the Essential package listeners will also get access to several sports talk channels, including Mad Dog Sports Radio, Barstool Radio, Fantasy Sports Radio and others, plus a wide-ranging array of entertainment, news and comedy programming choices.

Howard Stern's two full-time audio channels and Howard Video, as well as NBA, NHL, and NCAA channels, are available as part of the Premier streaming package. For more info on what channels are available on various SiriusXM subscriptions, go to www.SiriusXM.com/subscriptions.

SiriusXM is launching a marketing campaign across multiple channels and platforms in conjunction with the debut of the Essential package, with the campaign's tagline: SiriusXM. No Car Required.

*Monthly Online Audio Listening, per Edison Research (https://www.edisonresearch.com/infinite-dial-2019/)

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest audio entertainment company, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription- and advertising-supported audio products. With the recent addition of Pandora, the largest streaming music provider in the U.S., SiriusXM reaches more than 100 million people with its audio products. For more about the new SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: our substantial competition, which is likely to increase over time; our ability to attract or increase the number of subscribers, which is uncertain; our ability to profitably attract and retain more price-sensitive consumers; failure to protect the security of personal information about our customers; interference to our service from wireless operations; a decline in the effectiveness of our extensive marketing efforts; consumer protection laws and their enforcement; our failure to realize benefits of acquisitions or other strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of Pandora Media, Inc.; unfavorable outcomes of pending or future litigation; the market for music rights, which is changing and subject to uncertainties; our dependence upon the auto industry; general economic conditions; existing or future government laws and regulations could harm our business; failure of our satellites would significantly damage our business; the interruption or failure of our information technology and communications systems; rapid technological and industry changes; failure of third parties to perform; our failure to comply with FCC requirements; modifications to our business plan; our indebtedness; damage to our studios, networks or other facilities as a result of terrorism or natural catastrophes; our principal stockholder has significant influence over our affairs and over actions requiring stockholder approval and its interests may differ from interests of other holders of our common stock; impairment of our business by third-party intellectual property rights; and changes to our dividend policies which could occur at any time. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Source: SiriusXM

Media contacts for SiriusXM:

Andrew FitzPatrick, Andrew.FitzPatrick@SiriusXM.com

Kevin Bruns, Kevin.Bruns@SiriusXM.com

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Related Links

http://www.siriusxm.com

