SiriusXM Launches National Ad Campaign - "The Home of SiriusXM" - Showcasing the Unique Collection of Talent That Lives at SiriusXM

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM announced its largest multi-media national ad campaign ever which brings to life the vibrancy and spontaneity of SiriusXM programming, featuring superstar artists, creators, and stars from the worlds of entertainment, music, and sports, many of whom have shows, channels and popups on the SXM App. The campaign – "The Home of SiriusXM'' created in collaboration with Translation, the independent creative agency - debuts on TV, digital, audio, social and out of home beginning this month.

The ads personify the variety and depth of content that SiriusXM offers listeners daily – all living under one roof -- and features six humorous spots showcasing a wide cast of famous talent and voices living in SiriusXM's House, from established icons to trending TikTok creators: " Gizmos " starring Kevin Hart and LL COOL J; " Yelling " featuring Dave Grohl and Kevin Hart; "Sunday" featuring LL COOL J, Bebe Rexha, Kehlani, Jeff Lewis, Helio Castroneves, Anitta and Normani; "Chores" featuring Normani, Diplo and SiriusXM's Sway Calloway; "Bathroom" featuring Bella Poarch and Brett Favre along with Diplo, Normani, and SiriusXM's Sway Calloway, Storme Warren and the Morning Mashup crew from SiriusXM Hits 1.

The campaign is centered around SiriusXM as the live destination that brings you into all of the entertainment you love. The TV spots focus on the everyday activities where listeners may find themselves listening to SiriusXM from the front seat of the car, cooking in the kitchen, doing chores around the house, working out, or at a gathering with friends. This engaged audience has easy access to compelling, entertaining hosts on SiriusXM channels and shows in spontaneous moments they won't find anywhere else. And they aren't just getting SiriusXM in the car. Listeners can bring SiriusXM with them anywhere on mobile phones, smart speakers, and other connected devices using the SXM App.

Listening on home devices is showcased prominently in every spot, and the availability of SiriusXM outside the car is particularly in focus in the "Gizmos" spot, as Kevin Hart, with the help of his housemates such as LL COOL J, discovers he can listen to his favorite channel (his very own Laugh Out Loud Radio) in a variety of ways.

"The Home of SiriusXM" is airing now on college football on ABC, and continues throughout the month running alongside such high-profile programs as NBC's The Voice and America's Got Talent. The spots will also be featured during NFL football broadcasts on CBS this fall, on iHeart and ESPN radio, cable networks including Discovery, Paramount, Bravo and BET and OTT channels such as Hulu, Roku, Viacom, Discovery+ and CBSi. A special holiday themed TV spot featuring a variety of musicians, stars and SiriusXM hosts–all living in "The Home of SiriusXM"– will break later in November.

"The Home of SiriusXM" campaign lets us shine a light on many of the talented people in our diverse roster of stars and personalities who create exclusive programming for SiriusXM and interact with each other in a way not found on other audio competitors," said Denise Karkos, Chief Marketing Officer of SiriusXM. "The campaign is built for the long run, and you will see more executions of it in the future with surprising pairings and appearances by our talent."

"The Home of SiriusXM" ad campaign was concepted by Translation, an independent creative agency built to help ambitious brands harness the power of culture to solve their biggest challenges.

"SiriusXM is the only place where every category of entertainment, and entertainer, is brought together on one platform that's completely alive, no matter where you stream. We brought this idea to life by bringing larger than life entertainers and personalities together to live under one roof. Our team was excited by the opportunity to reposition SiriusXM for a new generation of listeners by creating space for them to embrace SiriusXM in worthy moments beyond the car," said Jason Campbell, Executive Creative Director at Translation.

Digital spots will appear in outlets such as Vox, The Verge, SBNation, Vulture, and more.

An outdoor campaign will appear on billboards, subways, airports and commuter portals in New York City, Boston and San Francisco beginning September 13.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. SiriusXM's platforms collectively reach approximately 150 million listeners, the largest digital audio audience across paid and free tiers in North America, and deliver music, sports, talk, news, comedy, entertainment and podcasts. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM's subsidiaries Stitcher, Simplecast and AdsWizz make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. The Company's advertising sales organization, which operates as SXM Media, leverages its scale, cross-platform sales organization and ad tech capabilities to deliver results for audio creators and advertisers. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com .

About Translation

Named Ad Age's 2021 Small Agency of the Year, Translation is an independent creative agency built to help ambitious brands harness the power of culture to solve their biggest challenges. For over 15 years, Translation has partnered with brands and creators to build and grow disruptive platforms that foster deeper community engagement. This experience has given us unparalleled insight into the dynamics of culture and affinities that link people together. Backed by Alphabet, Andreessen Horowitz, and 21st Century Fox, we are reimagining how brands and artists tell their stories, create value, and push culture forward.

