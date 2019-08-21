SiriusXM Launches New Streaming Subscription Offer for College Students Nationwide

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM today announced a new subscription package built for college students. The "Student Premier" package gives college students all the content in SiriusXM's "Premier Streaming" package for $4 per month, a 69% discount off the regular price of Premier Streaming of $12.99 per month. This new Student Premier Package gives subscribers streaming access to content outside their car, on a phone or tablet, at home on connected devices, and online. To subscribe visit www.SiriusXM.com/Student.

"Today's college students grew up listening to SiriusXM in their parent's car, and now we have a package built just for them," said Matt Epstein, Vice President, SiriusXM Outside the Car. "Our Student Premier Package enables students to have their own subscription and continue to enjoy the SiriusXM programming they love in their dorm room, at home or on the go. We're delivering students an incredible selection of content, including the newly launched Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora, Xtra channels, SiriusXM Video, and more, all at a great price."

Listeners who subscribe to the Student Premier Package will have several options for listening to SiriusXM, including on their smartphones and tablets via the SiriusXM app, via the SiriusXM.com web player, and on connected devices in the home or dorm including devices with Amazon Alexa, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV, smart TVs, Sonos speakers, Xbox and Sony PlayStation. Check out the many options at SiriusXM.com/AtHome.

SiriusXM offers an incredibly diverse selection of programming with something for listeners of any age. Subscribers to the Student Premier Package will get SiriusXM's full lineup of music programming, featuring 200+ channels of expertly curated, commercial-free music channels from virtually every genre, plus a huge selection of talk channels that feature sports, entertainment, comedy, lifestyle, news and more.

This includes the latest addition to SiriusXM's lineup – Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora – which deliver SiriusXM subscribers much of the unique functionality that Pandora listeners love most. Within the SiriusXM app and on the streaming web player, subscribers can create their own commercial-free music stations based on the artist or song they are listening to at that moment, or by searching for their favorite artists. In the SiriusXM service, subscribers can then give songs a thumbs up or thumbs down, or skip songs, to create their own personal channel that plays more of what they want based on their unique tastes.

The Student Premier Package also features more than 100 recently added SiriusXM Xtra channels that promise more music and the ability to skip through songs to find just the right one to match the mood or activity. Students can also tune in to exclusive artist-branded music channels like Diplo's Revolution, The Garth Channel and Emimen's Shade 45, concept-based channels like Octane, Pop2K, Hip Hop Nation, The Highway, the new Pandora NOW channel, which showcases the most listened to and fastest-trending new music on Pandora, and many, many more.

In addition, subscribers to the Student Premier Package will get a wide-ranging array of entertainment, news and comedy programming choices, access to several college sports focused channels including ESPNU Radio on SiriusXM, SiriusXM SEC Radio, SiriusXM Big Ten Radio, SiriusXM Big 12 Radio, SiriusXM Pac-12 Radio and SiriusXM ACC Radio, plus other exclusive sports channels such as Barstool Radio, SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio, SiriusXM NBA Radio, and NHL channels.

For more info on what channels are available on various SiriusXM subscriptions, go to www.SiriusXM.com/subscriptions .

Subscriptions to the Student Premier Package are available to consumers so long as they maintain their verified student status.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest audio entertainment company, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription- and advertising-supported audio products. With the recent addition of Pandora, the largest streaming music provider in the U.S., SiriusXM reaches more than 100 million people with its audio products. For more about the new SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: our substantial competition, which is likely to increase over time; our ability to attract or increase the number of subscribers, which is uncertain; our ability to profitably attract and retain more price-sensitive consumers; failure to protect the security of personal information about our customers; interference to our service from wireless operations; a decline in the effectiveness of our extensive marketing efforts; consumer protection laws and their enforcement; our failure to realize benefits of acquisitions or other strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of Pandora Media, Inc.; unfavorable outcomes of pending or future litigation; the market for music rights, which is changing and subject to uncertainties; our dependence upon the auto industry; general economic conditions; existing or future government laws and regulations could harm our business; failure of our satellites would significantly damage our business; the interruption or failure of our information technology and communications systems; rapid technological and industry changes; failure of third parties to perform; our failure to comply with FCC requirements; modifications to our business plan; our indebtedness; damage to our studios, networks or other facilities as a result of terrorism or natural catastrophes; our principal stockholder has significant influence over our affairs and over actions requiring stockholder approval and its interests may differ from interests of other holders of our common stock; impairment of our business by third-party intellectual property rights; and changes to our dividend policies which could occur at any time. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Source: SiriusXM

Media contacts for SiriusXM:

Andrew FitzPatrick, Andrew.FitzPatrick@SiriusXM.com

Kevin Bruns, Kevin.Bruns@SiriusXM.com

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Related Links

http://www.siriusxm.com

