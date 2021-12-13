SiriusXM Names Joseph Inzerillo Chief Product & Technology Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI), the leading audio entertainment company in North America, today announced that Joseph Inzerillo is joining the Company as Chief Product & Technology Officer effective January 10, 2022. In this expanded role, Inzerillo will set and lead the implementation of SiriusXM's product roadmap, satellite infrastructure enhancements, and technology vision and strategy to drive innovation and growth across all SiriusXM platforms.

Inzerillo will report directly to Chief Executive Officer, Jennifer Witz, and will lead a team of 1,500-plus engineers, product leaders and technology professionals as they enhance SiriusXM's capabilities, create an even better customer experience, and drive scale. Going forward, Inzerillo will also oversee SiriusXM's Information Technology and Broadcast Infrastructure, along with the teams that design, build, and operate these platforms.

Inzerillo is a world-class media technology trailblazer with more than 30 years of experience developing and executing game-changing strategies across technology and digital organizations. He joins SiriusXM having most recently helped launch and lead all technology aspects of The Walt Disney Company's direct-to-consumer video streaming businesses, the fastest-growing streaming platform in entertainment. This included the technology, streaming, commerce, platform development and globalization of Disney+, ESPN+, Star+ and Hulu. Before Disney, he served as CTO and a founder of BAMTech Media, originally a Major League Baseball company. During his time with MLB and BAMTech, Inzerillo disrupted the multi-billion-dollar sports industry, helping revolutionize the way sports are consumed globally and ushering in the first over-the-top sports offering in MLB.tv, among other notable contributions, such as instant replay, wireless connectivity in all 30 ballparks, and Statcast to the broader sports landscape. BAMTech also powered some of the biggest names in media including HBO Now, WWE Network, Eurosport Player, Fox Sports and the NHL. In his roles across MLB, BAMTech, and Disney, Inzerillo has worked intimately with and overseen broadcast and satellite technology for both the MLB and NHL Networks.

"Joe brings significant experience building and leading innovative digital platforms, and he will be instrumental as SiriusXM continues to evolve and as we execute on our growth strategies," said Witz. "We pride ourselves on providing the best content in audio entertainment, and with Joe spearheading our technological advancements, we will accelerate our efforts to develop the best product experiences for listeners to consume our unmatched content both in and out of the car."

Inzerillo said, "I am a long-time listener and huge fan of SiriusXM, and I could not be more excited to join this team. Streaming and over-the-top offerings have revolutionized the entertainment industry – and audio is no exception. This opportunity is the culmination of all of my professional experiences over the last 30 years, and one I simply could not pass up. From the moment I accepted the role, my mind has been racing with ideas for how we can expand digital capabilities across SiriusXM's business. Together, our team will develop a product and technology roadmap that will further differentiate SiriusXM and bring creative new entertainment options to consumers at scale."

The Company also announced that Jim Cady, its Chief Innovation Officer, who has been serving as Interim Head of Product Development, will retire following eight years of significant contributions to SiriusXM's technology development and the introduction of new breakthrough products, including SiriusXM with 360L, SiriusXM's next-generation in-car audio entertainment platform. Jim will work with Joe until the end of February 2022 to ensure a seamless transition.

About Joseph Inzerillo

Mr. Inzerillo most recently served as EVP and Chief Technology Officer of Disney Streaming. Prior to joining The Walt Disney Company, Mr. Inzerillo held the position of EVP and CTO at BAMTech Media, a Major League Baseball company, until its spin-off and subsequent acquisition by Disney. Mr. Inzerillo began his career in 1987 with the Chicago White Sox and also previously served as the CTO of the United Center, where he worked on behalf of the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks. Mr. Inzerillo currently serves on the Boards of Directors of Qwilt, an Edge Cloud application developer, and the Streaming Video Alliance, and on the Technology Committee of the National Academy of Television Arts and Science.

