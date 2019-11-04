SiriusXM Progress Channel Strengthens Programming Roster in Build-up to 2020 Elections

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today SiriusXM unveiled a freshly strengthened lineup for the SiriusXM Progress channel 127. With the 2020 elections approaching, progressive programming will now broadcast live on the channel starting at 7:00 am ET through midnight.

Under the new changes, Signal Boost with Zerlina and Jess, co-hosted by Zerlina Maxwell and Jess McIntosh will expand to two hours and leadoff the day's coverage, airing weekdays during the prime driving hours of 7:00 am – 9:00 am ET. Maxwell and McIntosh, both former aides to Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, joined SiriusXM in 2017. Maxwell, who serves as SiriusXM's Senior Director of Progressive Programming, is also an MSNBC Political Analyst and author of the forthcoming book from Hachette, The End of White Politics: How to Heal Our Liberal Divide. She was recently honored at the Women's Media Center Awards along with Gayle King, Eva Longoria, and other leading voices. McIntosh is a CNN commentator, Democratic strategist, and Editor-At-Large of Shareblue Media, a rapidly growing American Media company owned by journalist and activist David Brock.

On their show, Maxwell and McIntosh regularly speak with both political newsmakers and celebrity guests, including former Sec. Clinton, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Sen. Cory Booker, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Stacey Abrams, and more.

Wrapping up the day's news will be SiriusXM's John Fugelsang, who joins the Progress channel's primetime schedule from 9:00 pm – 12:00 am ET / 6:00 – 9:00 pm PT. Fugelsang previously hosted a show on SiriusXM's Insight channel, and has appeared on HBO's Politically Incorrect more than 20 times, with Bill Maher calling him "one of my favorite comedians." In addition to regular appearances as a political expert on MSNBC, CNN, and FOX News, Fugelsang recently co-hosted the nationally syndicated television entertainment program Page Six TV. His new show on Progress will capitalize on Fugelsang's unique background and feature a mix of politics, culture, and comedy, along with guests from the worlds of news and entertainment.

"The Democratic base has rarely been this energized and engaged, and Progress has become an essential destination for that audience and the presidential candidates, party leaders, and prominent voices trying to reach them," said Megan Liberman, SiriusXM's Senior Vice President of News, Talk, and Entertainment Programming. "With the start of 2020 voting just a few months away, it is the perfect time for us to expand and deepen our already strong lineup on the channel."

"Jess and I couldn't be more thrilled to set the day's agenda each morning on Progress," said Maxwell. "We are an amplification engine for the female-led resistance to Trump and we know that our fellow progressives need to be informed about the news that really matters, and the morning show provides us with a significant platform to help update, mobilize, and give our majority movement a boost."

"I've debated Jerry Falwell and David Duke; been a regular panelist on FOX, MSNBC, and CNN; co-headlined the Sexy Liberal tour for years; performed for the troops overseas and been picketed by Westboro Baptist Church – and it was all preparing me for SiriusXM Progress," said Fugelsang. "We're excited to bring our blend of politics, newsmaker and artist interviews, and deeply inappropriate comedian panels to the channel."

The SiriusXM Progress channel's new weekday lineup will now be live from 7:00 am ET to midnight:

Signal Boost with Zerlina and Jess hosted by Zerlina Maxwell and Jess McIntosh, 7:00-9:00 am ET

The Stephanie Miller Show hosted by Stephanie Miller, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

The Thom Hartmann Program hosted by Thom Hartmann, 12:00 – 3:00 pm ET

The Michelangelo Signorile Show hosted by Michelangelo Signorile, 3:00 – 6:00 pm ET

The Dean Obeidallah Show hosted by Dean Obeidallah, 6:00 – 9:00 pm ET

Tell Me Everything hosted by John Fugelsang, 9:00 pm – 12:00 am ET

SiriusXM subscribers with streaming access can hear the new Progress channel on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, Sony PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/AtHome to learn more.

