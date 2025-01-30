SiriusXM Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Operating and Financial Results

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI) today reported operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024, which have been posted to the Investor Relations section of the SiriusXM website at https://investor.siriusxm.com.

About Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions. Reaching a combined monthly audience of approximately 160 million listeners, SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and sports. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com

Investor contacts:
Hooper Stevens
212-901-6718
[email protected]

Natalie Candela
212-901-6672
[email protected]

Media contact:
Maggie Mitchell
212.584.5100
[email protected]

