SiriusXM Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Operating and Financial Results

News provided bySirius XM Holdings Inc.
Feb 05, 2026, 07:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI) today announced its operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2025. The full earnings release is available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investor.siriusxm.com.
About Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions. Reaching a combined monthly audience of approximately 170 million listeners, SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and sports. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.
Source: SiriusXM
Investor contact:
[email protected]
Media contact:
Maggie Mitchell
212.584.5100
[email protected]
SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
Share this article