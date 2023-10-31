SiriusXM Reports Third Quarter 2023 Operating and Financial Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI) today reported operating and financial results for the third quarter 2023, which have been posted to the Investor Relations section of the SiriusXM website at https://investor.siriusxm.com.

The company will also host a live webcast for investors at 8:00 a.m. ET. The webcast will be hosted by SiriusXM's Chief Executive Officer, Jennifer Witz, and Chief Financial Officer, Thomas Barry. The live webcast can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of SiriusXM's website at https://investor.siriusxm.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available on the company's website after the call for a limited time.

About Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions. Reaching a combined monthly audience of approximately 150 million listeners, SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and sports. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.  

Investor contacts:
Hooper Stevens
212-901-6718
[email protected]

Natalie Candela
212-901-6672
[email protected]

Media contact: 
Jessica Casano-Antonellis
[email protected] 

