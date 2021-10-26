SiriusXM Signs Exclusive Multi-Year Agreement with "Crime Junkie" Network Audiochuck

NEW YORK and INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI) today announced an agreement with media and podcast company Audiochuck and its founder Ashley Flowers that gives SiriusXM exclusivity to ad sales for Crime Junkie – one of the country's top-ranked podcasts – along with all shows in the Audiochuck network, which includes top rated Anatomy of a Murder, CounterClock, and Park Predators. Audiochuck, the independent media and podcast production studio, has become the dominant network behind some of the most popular podcasts.

SXM Media has exclusive global ad sales rights for Audiochuck podcasts. Access for brands and marketers is only available through the advertising and sales arm of SiriusXM, Stitcher and Pandora.

The agreement calls for Stitcher, the Triton-ranked #1 podcast company and SiriusXM subsidiary, to distribute all Audiochuck content across all podcast platforms. Listeners can continue to listen and subscribe to Audiochuck podcasts on Stitcher, the SXM App, Pandora, and all major podcast listening platforms.

"I'm incredibly excited to work with SiriusXM," said Ashley Flowers, Founder and CEO of Audiochuck. "Since day one our mission has been creating top-of-the-line content that drives advocacy and change and I believe working with such an established multi-platform company will allow us to do bigger, better things and reach even more people with the important stories we want to tell."

As part of the new relationship, Audiochuck, SiriusXM, Pandora, and Stitcher plan to collaborate in the development of additional content accessible across multiple platforms.

"Ashley and the team at Audiochuck have shown that great passion and great storytelling together can create a meaningful business and platform for important stories that may not otherwise be told. We are committed to supporting them as they provide critical true crime storytelling that not only informs listeners, but also drives social change," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer, SiriusXM. "For Ashley and other innovators in podcasting, SiriusXM provides a home to do the best work of their careers. With three audio platforms as marketing vehicles that can reach the largest and most diverse audiences possible, they can serve their most loyal fans and create new ones."

"Joining with SiriusXM is an important next step for our long-term vision at Audiochuck," said Kevin Mills, President of Audiochuck. "We intend to use our industry-leading content as a basis to innovate across platforms. We look forward to this collaboration to further our mission of offering new shows that reach even larger audiences, and elevating the advocacy for those who need a voice most."

The deal was brokered by UTA, which represents Ashley Flowers and Audiochuck.

About Audiochuck

Audiochuck is the independent media and podcast production company behind top-rated audio series including Crime Junkie, Anatomy of Murder, CounterClock, and Park Predators. Based in Indianapolis, the company is a longtime champion of leveraging responsible true crime content to help bring increased awareness, resources, and advocacy for victims of violent crime and impacted families and loved ones. Founded in 2017 by Flowers, Audiochuck strives to elevate podcast storytelling with engaging and multifaceted content across genres including crime, fiction, comedy, and more. Flowers also founded Season of Justice , a nonprofit dedicated to solving cold cases by funding advanced DNA testing and supporting victims and their families as they strive for resolution in their cases.

About Ashley Flowers

Ashley Flowers is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Audiochuck, the award winning, independent media and podcast production company known for its standout content and storytelling across different genres including true crime, fiction, comedy, and more. As CEO she sets the company's overarching content strategy and long-term vision in addition to overseeing key growth initiatives. Ashley is particularly passionate about developing socially responsible true crime content to change the way listeners engage with the genre.

Ashley is committed to advocacy work and recently established the nonprofit Season of Justice to provide financial resources for both law enforcement agencies and families in order to help solve cold cases. She sits on the organization's board of directors.

She also produces and hosts several Audiochuck shows, including top-rated podcasts Crime Junkie and Full Body Chills. Ashley has launched additional podcasts under the Audiochuck banner including CounterClock, Park Predators and Anatomy of Murder which all debuted at number one on the Apple charts. Beyond her work with Audiochuck, Ashley has collaborated with Parcast to launch and host several podcasts including International Infamy, Very Presidential and Supernatural with Ashley Flowers, which debuted at number one on the podcast charts.

Ashley was born and raised in Indiana, where she continues to live with her husband and their beloved dog, Chuck. She received a Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences from Arizona State University.

About Stitcher

Stitcher is the best place to listen to, produce and monetize podcasts. The Stitcher app is one of the world's most popular podcast listening platforms, with a growing network of original content and a premium subscription service. Stitcher is also parent to Midroll, the leading podcast advertising network representing over 300 of the world's largest podcasts. And, it is home to top-ranked comedy podcast network Earwolf. Stitcher has offices in Los Angeles, New York City and San Francisco, and is a subsidiary of SiriusXM.

About SXM Media

SXM Media is the combined sales organization of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., spanning its SiriusXM, Pandora, and Stitcher audio entertainment platforms and services. With a reach of more than 150 million listeners, SXM Media gives brands, creators, and publishers access to the largest digital audio advertising platform in North America. SXM Media also serves as the exclusive advertising and sales representative for other platforms and podcasters, including major entities such as SoundCloud (exclusive U.S. advertising representative) and the NBCUniversal News Group (exclusive advertising representative for NBC News and MSNBC podcasts, with additional sales rights to CNBC podcasts).

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora's properties reach more than 150 million listeners, the largest addressable audience in the U.S., across all categories of digital audio – music, sports, talk, and podcasts. SiriusXM's acquisitions of Stitcher and Simplecast, alongside industry-leading ad tech company AdsWizz, make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

