SiriusXM Signs Rory Farrell & Jamil 'MAL' Clay, Bringing Their Podcast New Rory & MAL to Stitcher

"The love we've received with the New Rory & MAL podcast has been incredible," says MAL. "We look forward to changing the optics of 'media culture' and having fun with the content we create with SiriusXM and Stitcher. Just know that we're here and that my karma is still beautiful."

"I've listened to some of my favorite people on SiriusXM for years," says Rory. "We're honored to join the Stitcher family and are excited to have their support in creating the content we've wanted to create in a much cooler way. They've been instrumental in pushing the podcast genre further, and we look forward to growing with them."

New Rory & MAL will be available via Stitcher's More Sauce label, home to popular shows The Salon with LaLa Milan and Lovers and Friends with Shan Boodram.

"Rory and MAL embody what More Sauce is all about," says Jazmine Henley-Brown, Executive Producer of More Sauce. "They come with hilarious takes, deep industry connections and stories; but most of all, they seem like the friends you'd love to have at your dinner party or kickback."

Stitcher will provide production support for the show. Access for brands and marketers to New Rory & MAL is only available through SXM Media – the exclusive advertising and sales organization that includes inventory across SiriusXM, Stitcher, Pandora and other major platforms and podcasters.

This news follows other notable announcements by SiriusXM, including the acquisitions of 99% Invisible, as well as agreements with For Colored Nerds and The Last Podcast on the Left. In addition, New Rory & MAL joins the home of other acclaimed podcasts at SiriusXM, Stitcher and Pandora, including Office Ladies, Comedy Gold Minds with Kevin Hart, WTF with Marc Maron, Hidden Brain, series from Marvel Entertainment, and prestigious documentary and narrative projects such as Toxic: The Britney Spears Story, Heaven's Gate, and Unfinished.

Stitcher has ranked #1 in Triton Digital's industry-tracking U.S. Network Report for May, June, July and August 2021. The report ranks the top podcast networks in the U.S., as measured by Podcast Metrics based on average weekly downloads and average weekly users.

New episodes of New Rory & MAL will be released Tuesdays and Fridays, and will be available on Stitcher , SiriusXM's mobile app, Pandora, and all major podcast listening platforms.

UTA represented Rory and MAL in connection with the agreement.

About Rory Farrell

Rory Farrell began podcasting in early 2015 with a top 20 series, ranked most popular on the number one streaming platform in the world. In addition, he is a key behind-the-scenes player in the music industry; managing Los Angeles-based singing group Emotional Oranges, as well as holding positions at major industry entities, including Sony Music, MTV Networks, and Island Def Jam. The New Yorker is also a Partner & General Manager of D'usse Palooza, which in collaboration with Roc Nation & Bacardi, has become the country's largest touring party series. Farrell has since launched New Rory & MAL, a podcast alongside co-host Jamil "MAL" Clay.

About Jamil Clay

Jamil "MAL" Clay first became known to mainstream audiences in 2016 as a co-host on one of Spotify's marquee shows. As an imminent role in the series' increasing popularity and chart-topping status, the critically acclaimed show catapulted his career in podcasting. Mal's success allowed the native New Yorker to tour the USA with a live show component. Mal brings a combination of relatability and cavalier charisma to the ever-evolving intersection of the music industry, sports and internet media. Mal is currently concentrating on his latest venture, the New Rory & MAL podcast, alongside co-host Rory Farrell.

About Stitcher

Stitcher is the best place to listen to, produce and monetize podcasts. The Stitcher app is one of the world's most popular podcast listening platforms, with a growing network of original content and a premium subscription service. Stitcher is home to top-ranked comedy podcast network Earwolf. Stitcher has offices in Los Angeles, New York City and San Francisco, and is a subsidiary of SiriusXM.

About SXM Media

SXM Media is the combined sales organization of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., spanning its SiriusXM, Pandora, and Stitcher audio entertainment platforms and services, including that of Midroll, the leading podcast advertising network representing over 300 of the world's largest podcasts. With a reach of more than 150 million listeners, SXM Media gives brands, creators, and publishers access to the largest digital audio advertising platform in North America. SXM Media also serves as the exclusive advertising and sales representative for other platforms and podcasters, including major entities such as SoundCloud (exclusive U.S. advertising representative) and the NBCUniversal News Group (exclusive advertising representative for NBC News and MSNBC podcasts, with additional sales rights to CNBC podcasts).

