SiriusXM Signs The Last Podcast on the Left, Award-Winning Comedy Horror Podcast

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM today announced that Stitcher, the Triton-ranked #1 podcast company and a SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI) subsidiary, has signed an agreement with the award-winning comedy horror podcast The Last Podcast on the Left . As part of a three-year agreement, the critically-acclaimed podcast will return to wide distribution on podcast platforms and RSS feeds in 2022, and its original creators will host a live weekly radio show on SiriusXM.

The Last Podcast on the Left is the creepy-comedy brainchild of hosts Ben Kissel, Marcus Parks and Henry Zebrowski, covering dark subjects spanning Jeffrey Dahmer, werewolves, Jonestown, iconic hauntings, the history of war crimes, and more. The show attempts to laugh into the abyss that is the dark side of humanity. In addition to great success through its traditional podcast channels, the show has seen recent success with its live show tours. Starting in February 2022, Kissel, Parks and Zebrowski are expected to host a live radio show each week on SiriusXM's Faction Talk, channel 103, a comedy and uncensored talk channel, where they will take calls from fans and listeners.

Stitcher will have exclusive rights to manage all audio and video ad sales for the podcast. Access for brands and marketers to The Last Podcast on the Left audio and video ad inventory is only available through SXM Media – the exclusive advertising and sales representative of SiriusXM, Stitcher and Pandora.

"This podcast has seen us all grow and change over the years, and as our needs continue to evolve we cannot stress enough the importance of being accessible to our listeners and having access to a truly unmatched community of fellow podcasters," said Zebrowski. "We're beyond thrilled to work with SiriusXM in this next step of our podcasting journey. Through this agreement we can meet our loyal fans where they are and keep our unique, morbid vision alive."

"Last Podcast On The Left is the preeminent comedy horror podcast, and we're thrilled to have them join us," said Megan Liberman, Senior Vice President of SiriusXM's talk programming. "Their meticulously researched stories combined with the charm and dark wit of the hosts makes for a hilariously morbid and even educational good time. Adding a show on SiriusXM will give them one more way to connect with their community of listeners."

This news follows other notable announcements by SiriusXM, including the acquisition of 99% Invisible and an agreement with For Colored Nerds. In addition, The Last Podcast on the Left joins the home of other acclaimed podcasts at SiriusXM, Stitcher and Pandora, including Office Ladies, Comedy Gold Minds with Kevin Hart, WTF with Marc Maron, series from Marvel Entertainment, and prestigious documentary and narrative projects such as Toxic: The Britney Spears Story, Heaven's Gate, Unfinished and Hidden Brain.

Listeners will be able to subscribe to The Last Podcast on the Left on Stitcher, the SXM app, Pandora, and all major podcast listening platforms. In addition, the show will be made available ad-free on Stitcher Premium.

Last Podcast on the Left is represented by WME, Ken Treusch of Bleecker Street Management, and the law firm of Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, & Gellman.

About Stitcher

Stitcher is the best place to listen to, produce and monetize podcasts. The Stitcher app is one of the world's most popular podcast listening platforms, with a growing network of original content and a premium subscription service. Stitcher is home to top-ranked comedy podcast network Earwolf. Stitcher has offices in Los Angeles, New York City and San Francisco, and is a subsidiary of SiriusXM.

About SXM Media

SXM Media is the combined sales organization of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., spanning its SiriusXM, Pandora, and Stitcher audio entertainment platforms and services, including that of Midroll, the leading podcast advertising network representing over 300 of the world's largest podcasts. With a reach of more than 150 million listeners, SXM Media gives brands, creators, and publishers access to the largest digital audio advertising platform in North America. SXM Media also serves as the exclusive advertising and sales representative for other platforms and podcasters, including major entities such as SoundCloud (exclusive U.S. advertising representative) and the NBCUniversal News Group (exclusive advertising representative for NBC News and MSNBC podcasts, with additional sales rights to CNBC podcasts).

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora's properties reach more than 150 million listeners, the largest addressable audience in the U.S., across all categories of digital audio – music, sports, talk, and podcasts. SiriusXM's acquisitions of Stitcher and Simplecast, alongside industry-leading ad tech company AdsWizz, make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

