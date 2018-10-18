SiriusXM to Launch Holiday Music Channels

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM today announced its extensive holiday music lineup featuring 15 commercial free channels, including 5 available exclusively on SiriusXM's streaming platforms. To kick off the festive season, 7 of the music channels start broadcasting Thursday, November 1.

SiriusXM's holiday music channels will offer listeners a variety of traditional holiday songs, classic Christmas carols, country Christmas classics, contemporary holiday tunes, soul music, Hanukkah music and Latin seasonal music.

New to the holiday music channel lineup this year includes an exclusive Mannheim Steamroller channel, featuring music by Manheim Steamroller which is known for their blend of symphonic music with elements of new age and rock and modern recordings of Christmas music.

In addition, SiriusXM will also launch four new holiday music online channels including 70s/80s Christmas, Rockin' Xmas, Holiday Chill-Out and Jazz Holidays which subscribers are able to listen to online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/streaming to learn more.

SiriusXM's holiday channel lineup features:

Holly ( via satellite on channel 4)

Will feature contemporary holiday hits including songs by Michael Bublé, Ariana Grande, Josh Groban, Pentatonix and Mariah Carey.

Thursday, November 1 – Friday, December 28 at 3:00 am ET

Holiday Traditions (via satellite on channel 3)

Will feature traditional holiday music from the '40s through the '60s and beyond by artists such as Bing Crosby, Dean Martin, Burl Ives, Carpenters, Glenn Miller, Nat King Cole, Andy Williams, Ella Fitzgerald, Mel Tormé and Elvis Presley.

Thursday, November 1 – Wednesday, December 26 at 3:00 am ET

Radio Hanukkah (via satellite on channel 77)

Will feature an extensive collection of Hanukkah-themed music, including contemporary, traditional and children's selections as well as daily reflections and prayers related to the holiday.

Saturday, December 1 – Tuesday, December 11 at 3:00 am ET

Country Christmas (via satellite on channel 58)

Will feature traditional holiday favorites and original sounds of the season from classic country artists like Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard to contemporary country stars like Blake Shelton and Carrie Underwood. You'll also hear artists such as Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, LeAnn Rimes, Brett Eldredge, Lady Antebellum and Reba McEntire.

Monday, December 3 – Wednesday, December 26 at 3:00 am ET

Holiday Soul (via satellite on channel 49)

Will feature R&B Christmas classics from The Temptations, Charles Brown, The Jackson 5, New Edition, Whitney Houston, The O'Jays, Aretha Franklin, TLC, Kool & The Gang, as well as newer tracks by Fantasia, Babyface, and Toni Braxton.

Monday, December 3 – Wednesday, December 26 at 3:00 am ET

Acoustic Christmas (via satellite on channel 14)

Will feature acoustic holiday classics from well-known singers and songwriters such as Jack Johnson, George Ezra, Norah Jones, Maroon 5, The Lumineers, Jewel and Jason Mraz.

Friday, December 14 – Wednesday December 26 at 3:00 am ET

Christmas Spirit (via satellite on channel 63)

Will feature Christmas music and holiday favorites from contemporary Christian artists including Michael W. Smith, Amy Grant, MercyMe, for KING & COUNTRY, Matthew West, Chris Tomlin, Francesca Battistelli, and Lauren Daigle.

Friday, December 21 – Wednesday, December 26 at 3:00 am ET

Mannheim Steamroller Channel (via satellite on channel 30)

Will feature Mannheim Steamroller which is known for their blend of symphonic music with elements of new age and rock and modern recordings of Christmas music.

Monday, December 17 – Tuesday, December 25 3:00 am ET

Holiday Pops (via satellite on channel 76)

Will feature classical Christmas carols and other holiday favorites performed by the world's most popular classical performers including the Choir of King's College, Cambridge, New York Philharmonic, Boston Pops Orchestra, Luciano Pavarotti, The King's Singers, Chanticleer, Mormon Tabernacle Choir and James Galway.

Monday, December 24 – Wednesday, December 26 at 3:00 am ET

New Year's Nation (via satellite on channel 4)

The ultimate soundtrack to New Year's Eve parties around the country and will feature the biggest, upbeat party hits from genres across SiriusXM's music platform. Artists include Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, The Chainsmokers, Pitbull, Drake, Britney Spears, Maroon 5, Cardi B, Imagine Dragons and Justin Bieber.

Friday, December 28 – Wednesday, January 2 at 3:00 am ET.

70s/80s Christmas (via streaming on channel 780)

Will feature the biggest and most familiar Christmas and holiday hits from the 70s and 80s featuring artists such as Elton John, Carpenters, Paul McCartney, The Jackson 5, Bruce Springsteen, Wham!, Madonna and Hall & Oates.

Thursday, November 1 – Wednesday, December 26 at 3:00 am ET

Rockin' Xmas (via streaming on channel 781)

Will feature classic Christmas songs that rock including hits, rarities and live tracks from artists including AC/DC, Bon Jovi, U2, Twisted Sister, REO Speedwagon, Bruce Springsteen, The Pretenders, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers.

Thursday, November 1 – Wednesday, December 26 at 3:00 am ET

Holiday Chill-Out (via streaming on channel 783)

Will feature downtempo electronic holiday music from artists like Kaskade, Lost Frequencies, DJ Style and more.

Thursday, November 1 – Wednesday, December 26 at 3:00 am ET

Jazz Holidays (via streaming on channel 784)

Will feature Christmas favorites from classic legends and contemporary jazz stars including Ella Fitzgerald, Vince Guaraldi, Diana Krall, Joey DeFrancesco, David Benoit, Wynton Marsalis, Dianne Reeves and Dave Koz.

Thursday, November 1 – Wednesday, December 26 at 3:00 am ET

Navidad (via streaming on channel 786)

Will feature a festive blend of contemporary and traditional classic favorites, including El Gran Combo, Héctor Lavoe, Laura Pausini, Ricky Martin, Tito El Bambino, Gloria Estefan, José Feliciano, Marco Antonio Solís, Celia Cruz and Juanes.

Thursday, November 1 – Monday, January 7 at 3:00 am ET

