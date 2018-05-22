SiriusXM to Launch "The U2 Experience" Exclusive Channel on Friday, June 1

The U2 Experience will showcase music from the band's more than four decade long career, including tracks from their latest album Songs of Experience (Interscope) – ranked #6 in the Global Top albums of 2017, epic rock anthems, historic performances, and rarities. SiriusXM subscribers will also hear exclusive stories from Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen, and U2's long-time sound engineer Joe O'Herlihy, who has helped shape the remarkable sound of U2 throughout the decades since he first saw them perform in September 1978 at the Arcadia Ballroom in Cork City, Ireland.

On Monday June 11, U2 will take a one night detour from the eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour 2018 to perform at Harlem's legendary Apollo Theater for the first time ever for a special invitation-only concert for SiriusXM subscribers. This exclusive SiriusXM concert, and U2's most intimate New York City show in nearly 20 years, will air on SiriusXM's The U2 Experience, channel 30, on Wednesday, June 13 at 5:00 pm ET. The concert will also air simultaneously on Howard Stern's Howard 101 channel. Subscribers will be able to listen to SiriusXM hosts Bill Flanagan and Jenny Eliscu host the pre-show concert coverage from the historic Harlem landmark.

The U2 Experience begins on Friday, June 1 at 12:00 pm ET and runs through Saturday June 30, via satellite on channel 30, and through the SiriusXM app on smartphones and other connected devices, as well as online at siriusxm.com

The U2 Experience is an example of SiriusXM channels created with leading artists, including Bruce Springsteen's E Street Radio, The Beatles Channel, Diplo's Revolution, Jimmy Buffett's Radio Margaritaville, Garth Brooks' The Garth Channel, LL Cool J's Rock The Bells Radio, Willie Nelson's Willie's Roadhouse, Kenny Chesney's No Shoes Radio, Tom Petty Radio, B.B. King's Bluesville, Elvis Radio, Siriusly Sinatra, Ozzy Osbourne's Ozzy's Boneyard, Pearl Jam Radio and Eminem's Shade 45.

SiriusXM subscribers will be able to tune into The U2 Experience (ch.30) beginning on Friday, June 1 on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/streaming to learn more.

For further information on U2, the eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour 2018 or Songs of Experience, visit www.U2.com.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest radio company measured by revenue and has approximately 33.1 million subscribers. SiriusXM creates and offers commercial-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; exclusive talk and entertainment, and a wide-range of Latin music, sports and talk programming. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.com. SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. SiriusXM also provides premium traffic, weather, data and information services for subscribers through SiriusXM Traffic™, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic®, NavWeather™. SiriusXM delivers weather, data and information services to aircraft and boats through SiriusXM Aviation™ and SiriusXM Marine™. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides commercial-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM holds a minority interest in SiriusXM Canada which has approximately 2.6 million subscribers. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

To download SiriusXM logos and artwork, visit http://www.siriusxm.com/LogosAndPhotos.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: our substantial competition, which is likely to increase over time; our ability to attract and retain subscribers, which is uncertain; interference to our service from wireless operations; consumer protection laws and their enforcement; unfavorable outcomes of pending or future litigation; the market for music rights, which is changing and subject to uncertainties; our dependence upon the auto industry; general economic conditions; the security of the personal information about our customers; existing or future government laws and regulations could harm our business; failure of our satellites would significantly damage our business; the interruption or failure of our information technology and communications systems; our failure to realize benefits of acquisitions or other strategic initiatives; rapid technological and industry changes; failure of third parties to perform; our failure to comply with FCC requirements; modifications to our business plan; our indebtedness; our principal stockholder has significant influence over our affairs and over actions requiring stockholder approval and its interests may differ from interests of other holders of our common stock; impairment of our business by third-party intellectual property rights; and changes to our dividend policies which could occur at any time. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

