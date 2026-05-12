SiriusXM to Present at the 2026 J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI) announced Zac Coughlin, Chief Financial Officer, will present on May 20, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. ET at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, Massachusetts. A webcast of the presentation will be available on the SiriusXM Investor Relations website at https://investor.siriusxm.com.

About Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions. Reaching a combined monthly audience of approximately 255 million listeners, SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and sports. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

Source: SiriusXM

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SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.