SiriusXM to Present at the 2026 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI) today announced that Jennifer Witz, Chief Executive Officer will present on March 3, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. PT at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, CA. A webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the SiriusXM website at https://investor.siriusxm.com.

SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions. Reaching a combined monthly audience of approximately 170 million listeners, SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and sports. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

