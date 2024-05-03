SiriusXM to Present at the 52nd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

NEW YORK, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI) is pleased to announce that Jennifer Witz, Chief Executive Officer, will represent the company at the 52nd Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21 at 10:50 am ET and will be held at The Westin Boston Seaport District Hotel, Boston, MA.

Interested parties can access a live webcast of the presentation via the Investor Relations section of the SiriusXM website at https://investor.siriusxm.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the website shortly after the event's conclusion.

About Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions. Reaching a combined monthly audience of approximately 150 million listeners, SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and sports. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

