SiriusXM to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

Mar 02, 2023, 16:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) today announced that Jennifer Witz, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on March 7, 2023, at 3:20 pm PT at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference.
A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the SiriusXM website at https://investor.siriusxm.com.
About Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions. Reaching a combined monthly audience of approximately 150 million listeners, SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and sports. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.
Investor contacts:
Hooper Stevens
212-901-6718
[email protected]
Natalie Candela
212-901-6672
[email protected]
SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
Share this article