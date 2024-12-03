SiriusXM to Present at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference

News provided by

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Dec 03, 2024, 16:30 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Witz will present at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at 2:15 PM ET. A live webcast will be available on SiriusXM's Investor Relations website at https://investor.siriusxm.com.

About Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions. Reaching a combined monthly audience of approximately 150 million listeners, SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and sports. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com

Source: SiriusXM

Investor contacts:
Hooper Stevens
212-901-6718
[email protected]

Natalie Candela
212-901-6672
[email protected]

Media contact:
Maggie Mitchell
212.584.5100
[email protected]

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

SiriusXM Reports Third Quarter 2024 Operating and Financial Results

SiriusXM Reports Third Quarter 2024 Operating and Financial Results

SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI) today reported operating and financial results for the third quarter of 2024, which have been posted to the Investor...
SiriusXM Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

SiriusXM Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of common stock. This...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Entertainment

Entertainment

Radio

Radio

Music

Music

Multimedia & Internet

Multimedia & Internet

News Releases in Similar Topics