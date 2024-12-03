SiriusXM to Present at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference

News provided bySirius XM Holdings Inc.
Dec 03, 2024, 16:30 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Witz will present at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at 2:15 PM ET. A live webcast will be available on SiriusXM's Investor Relations website at https://investor.siriusxm.com.
About Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions. Reaching a combined monthly audience of approximately 150 million listeners, SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and sports. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.
