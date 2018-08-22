SiriusXM's David Frear to Present at Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM today announced that David Frear, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to speak at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference on Friday, September 7, at approximately 12:30 pm ET.

In addition, Mr. Frear is expected to present at the 27th Annual Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference on Thursday, September 13, at approximately 11:20 am ET.

An audio webcast of the presentations will be available via the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.siriusxm.com.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ : SIRI ) is the world's largest radio company measured by revenue and has approximately 33.5 million subscribers. SiriusXM creates and offers commercial-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; exclusive talk and entertainment, and a wide-range of Latin music, sports and talk programming. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.com. SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. SiriusXM also provides premium traffic, weather, data and information services for subscribers through SiriusXM Traffic™, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic®, NavWeather™. SiriusXM delivers weather, data and information services to aircraft and boats through SiriusXM Aviation™ and SiriusXM Marine™. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides commercial-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM holds a minority interest in SiriusXM Canada which has approximately 2.6 million subscribers. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

