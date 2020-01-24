Sirnaomics Advances RNAi-Based Prophylactics and Therapeutics to Battle SARI Caused by 2019-nCoV

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirnaomics Inc. ("Sirnaomics"), a leading biopharmaceutical company in discovery and development of novel RNAi therapeutics, announced today that it has mobilized its research teams both in USA and China to develop novel RNAi-based prophylactics and therapeutics for treatment of patients suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) caused by the 2019 novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Based on U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the outbreak of respiratory illness that is caused by a novel coronavirus (termed "2019-nCov") and was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, continues to spread. In addition to confirmed cases in multiple provinces in China (as of January 24, 2020), human-to-human infections with the virus have been confirmed in Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Vietnam and USA. The total confirmed number of patients infected by 2019-nCoV is 929, with 26 deaths in Hubei Province, China.

The Sirnaomics R&D team has an established track record of using siRNA prophylactics and therapeutics to treat SARS coronavirus, H5N1 influenza and other respiratory viral infections, with multiple animal models including non-human primate. The team's expertise covers siRNA drug design (silencing the most critical viral genes), respiratory tract siRNA delivery formulation, large scale GMP drug production and clinical investigations. To fight against SARI caused by the 2019-nCoV infection, Sirnaomics team has already identified potentially potent siRNAs, specifically targeting the viral genes critical for the viral infection and replication. Collaborating with laboratories having cell culture models of 2019-nCoV infection, Sirnaomics expects to develop multiple siRNA drug candidates.

Patrick Lu, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sirnaomics, stated, "This is a critical time for treating SARI caused by the 2019-nCoV to mitigate further spreading of the deadly disease. RNAi as a naturally evolved antiviral mechanism has been demonstrated in various in vitro and in vivo models. Our team's in-depth knowledge and experience using RNAi technology to fight respiratory viral infection in the previous SARS outbreak will add on to our antiviral weaponry to fight SARI. The unique siRNA drug design and chemical modification, respiratory specific siRNA delivery formulation, and the handheld nebulizer device are providing a clear pathway for developing novel siRNA therapeutics and prophylactics against 2019-nCoV infection."

David Evans, Ph.D. Chief Scientific Officer of Sirnaomics, stated, "Sirnaomics recognizes the need for rapid identification of a safe and effective way to treat this devasting disease. The process of developing siRNA therapeutics offers the advantage of rapid identification of druggable targets that could potentially impact the 2019-nCoV virus. Our R&D team is well positioned to contribute to developing a solution and potentially bring valuable treatment options to patients with this high unmet medical need. "

About Sirnaomics, Inc.

Sirnaomics, Inc., a leading privately held biopharmaceutical company for discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics, is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA, with subsidiaries in Suzhou and Guangzhou, China. The company's mission is to develop novel therapeutics to alleviate human suffering and advance patient care in areas of high unmet medical need. The guiding principles of the company are: Innovation, Global Vision with a Patient Centered focus. Members of the senior management team have a great deal of combined experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, financial, clinical and business management in both the USA and China. The Company is supported by funding from institutional investors and corporate partnerships. Sirnaomics has developed a strong portfolio of intellectual property with an enriched product pipeline. The therapeutic areas of focus include oncology and anti-fibrotic therapeutics. Learn more at www.sirnaomics.com

