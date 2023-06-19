Sirnaomics Advances STP705 for Squamous Cell Carcinoma In Situ into Late-Stage Clinical Development

News provided by

Sirnaomics

19 Jun, 2023, 08:55 ET

HONG KONG, GERMANTOWN, Md. and SUZHOU, China, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirnaomics Ltd. (the "Company"; stock code: 2257, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group" or "Sirnaomics"), a leading biopharmaceutical company in discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics, today announced the advancement of STP705 for the treatment of Squamous Cell Carcinoma in situ (isSCC) into late-stage clinical development after encouraging Phase IIa and Phase IIb clinical results were shared with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in an End of Phase-2 meeting. The FDA provided Sirnaomics guidance to move forward with late-stage clinical development because of the efficacious data provided as well as the widespread prevalence of Squamous Cell Carcinoma (SCC) lesions.

Sirnaomics is well-positioned currently to advance STP705 into a confirmatory clinical study for treatment of Squamous Cell Carcinoma in situ (isSCC). We are preparing to move forward in 2023 with a well-designed single dosage study as a sub-group of subjects in a large Phase III clinical study. Positive results will provide the basis for completion of this large registration Phase III trial. Sirnaomics is also studying STP705 for Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC), which will be the next candidate to move into late-stage development pending the FDA's review.

STP705 has been studied in isSCC and BCC in more than 100 participants. The safety data generated from prior clinical studies for both types of cancers has shown that STP705 was safe without grade 3 or higher adverse events. The preliminary efficacy data with complete histological clearance of cancer cells was observed in majority of the treatment groups.

"Moving STP705 for the treatment of isSCC into late-stage clinical development is a major milestone for our clinical program and for a dermatology/oncology application," said Dr. Patrick Lu, Founder, Chairman of the Board, Executive Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sirnaomics. "According to a 2020 research report from JAMA Dermatology, among patients with isSCC, the cumulative risk of developing an invasive SCC was 11.7% in men and 6.9% in women. Given the widespread prevalence of SCC lesions and a tremendous unmet need, Sirnaomics is dedicated to taking on the challenge for development of a novel therapeutic product with RNAi-based technology."

"Based on the guidance from the type B meeting with the FDA, we currently have a clear path moving forward for late-stage development for STP705 as an innovative drug for treatment of isSCC. Our data has demonstrated excellent safety and efficacy for the treatment of isSCC, and we look forward to advancing this program to late-stage development," said Dr. Michael Molyneaux, M.D., Executive Director and Chief Medical Officer of Sirnaomics.

About STP705
Sirnaomics' leading product candidate, STP705, is a siRNA (small interfering RNA) therapeutic that takes advantage of a dual-targeted inhibitory property and polypeptide nanoparticle (PNP)-enhanced delivery to directly knock down both TGF-β1 and COX-2 gene expression. The product candidate has received multiple IND approvals from both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Chinese National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), including treatments of cholangiocarcinoma, non-melanoma skin cancer and hypertrophic scar. There are currently three product pipeline programs prioritized by STP705: a late-stage clinical development for Squamous Cell Carcinoma in situ (isSCC), completion of a Phase II for Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC) and a Phase I for the fat remodeling. For other indications, STP705 has received Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC).

About Sirnaomics
Sirnaomics is an RNA therapeutics biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in preclinical and clinical stages that focuses on the discovery and development of innovative drugs for indications with medical needs and large market opportunities. Sirnaomics is the first clinical-stage RNA therapeutics company to have a strong presence in both Asia and the United States. Based on its proprietary delivery technologies: Polypeptide Nanoparticle Formulation and the 2nd generation of GalNAc conjugation, the Group has established an enriched drug candidate pipeline. Sirnaomics is currently holding a leadership position on advancing RNAi therapeutics for oncology application with multiple successes of its clinical programs for STP705 and STP707. STP122G represents the first drug candidate of GalAhead™ technology entering clinical development. With the establishment of the Group's manufacturing facility, Sirnaomics currently is undergoing a transition from a biotech company to a biopharma corporation. Learn more at: www.sirnaomics.com.

SOURCE Sirnaomics

Also from this source

Sirnaomics to Present Latest Developments on GalAhead™ Therapeutic Platform at Upcoming Industry Conferences

Sirnaomics Reports Interim Results of STP705 Phase I Clinical Study for Medical Aesthetics Treatment in Adults Undergoing Abdominoplasty

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.