Sirnaomics Appoints Allan L. Shaw as Chief Financial Officer

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirnaomics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics against cancer and fibrotic diseases, today announced the appointment of Allan L. Shaw, CPA, as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Shaw is a highly regarded biopharmaceutical executive and board member with more than twenty years of financial and strategic leadership experience. He is a four-time public company CFO and has served on the boards of five public companies.

"We are very pleased to welcome Allan as Chief Financial Officer, which further strengthens and expands our management team," said Patrick Lu, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Sirnaomics, Inc. "He comes to us with extensive experience in the biopharmaceutical sector, including as the former CFO at Serono and brings more than two decades of public company financial, operational and strategic global business leadership to the company. His track record of raising over $4 billion in public and private financings will be invaluable as we continue to advance our mission of discovering and development RNAi therapeutics."

"This is a very exciting time for Sirnaomics having recently completed a $47 million financing, reflecting the company's innovation and tremendous potential. I look forward to working with this dedicated and talented team of industry experts to deliver on our shared goal of developing novel therapeutics that address patient care in areas of high unmet medical need," stated Mr. Shaw.

Mr. Shaw currently serves on the board of directors of Vivus Inc., as well as being involved with a portfolio of healthcare activities. Previously Mr. Shaw took Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDX) public as its Chief Financial Officer and also served as Managing Director of Alvarez & Marsal, a global professional services firm, and led their biopharmaceutical consulting practice. Mr. Shaw has also served as the Chief Financial Officer of Serono S.A., NewLead Holdings Ltd. and Viatel, Inc. As a board member, he has chaired both audit and compensation committees on multiple occasions.

Mr. Shaw is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, New York Society of Certified Public Accountants and American College of Corporate Directors' Group. He received a B.S. from the State University of New York (Oswego College) and is a certified public accountant in the State of New York.

About Sirnaomics, Inc.

Sirnaomics, Inc., a leading privately held biopharmaceutical company for discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics, is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA, with subsidiaries in Suzhou and Guangzhou, China. The company's mission is to develop novel therapeutics to alleviate human suffering and advance patient care in areas of high unmet medical need. The guiding principles of the company are: Innovation, Global Vision with a Patient Centered focus. Members of the senior management team have a great deal of combined experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, financial, clinical and business management in both the USA and China. The company is supported by funding from institutional investors, corporate partnerships and government grants. Sirnaomics has developed a strong portfolio of intellectual property with an enriched product pipeline. The therapeutic areas of focus include oncology and anti-fibrotic therapeutics. Learn more at www.sirnaomics.com.

CONTACT:

Sirnaomics, Inc.

Patrick Lu, PhD

President and CEO

patricklu@sirnaomics.com

ICR Healthcare

Investors:

Stephanie Carrington

Tel: +1 646 277 1282

Email: Stephanie.Carrington@icrinc.com

Media: James Heins

Tel: +1 203 682 8251

Email: James.Heins@icrinc.com

SOURCE Sirnaomics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sirnaomics.com

